TYNDALE PLACE Postponed At 1812 Productions

Given the growing scope of efforts to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, 1812 Productions has postponed the production of its newest musical Tyndale Place until the 2020-2021 theatre season. The show will have its world premiere production at a time to be determined at Plays & Players Theatre in Center City, Philadelphia.



Tyndale Place, a new musical comedy written by Jennifer Childs with music by Monica Stephenson and directed by Tracy Brigden, was set to preview April 23rd and play through May 17th. Jennifer Childs, who is also 1812's Producing Artistic Director, says, "Since we're still five weeks away from performance, we looked at several different options to keep the current schedule including scaling the production or altering our seating to creating safe and comfortable distances-even the idea of live-streaming, which is very attractive. But it quickly became clear with the size of the show, the number of people involved, and the pace at which local and national recommendations keep changing that the best and most responsible choice is to postpone. The whole team remains very enthusiastic about the show and we're looking forward to sharing it with audiences once a schedule becomes clear. Right now, our primary concern is that our patrons, subscribers, artists, production team, and staff stay home and stay safe. We'll have some good laughs waiting for everyone soon."



A project two years in the making, Tyndale Place is the second in a planned trilogy of period musicals about women in America, following 2016's The Carols, also created by Childs and Stephenson. Tyndale Place is set in in Levittown, NY, 1955, at the end of cul-de-sac where every house, every neighbor, and every life looks just like the one next door. When the welcoming committee of Tyndale Place greets their newest arrivals, a former factory worker and her husband, the world begins to get a little bigger and the view from Tyndale Place will never be the same. Tyndale Place will star Rachel Camp, Eileen Cella, Emily Kleimo, Lee Minora, and Ben Dibble. The production will be directed by Tracy Brigden, former Artistic Director of City Theatre Company in Pittsburgh. Brigden, known for years of shepherding new works to stage, makes her 1812 Productions debut with Tyndale Place. Tyndale Place is part of The Phoebe and Otto Premiere Series sponsored by Wyncote Foundation. The show's honorary producer is Marilyn Steinbright. Tyndale Place is supported in part by Charlotte Cushman Foundation.



Other scheduled events, Comedy Conversation with R. Eric Thomas, on Monday, May 11, and 1812's gala fundraiser Eventa du Schmancy, on Monday, June 8, will be reassessed in April and rescheduled if need be. Other announcements will be made should changes occur.



In compliance with the city mandate, 1812 Productions' administrative office will remain closed until April 1st. Patrons and current ticket holders have already been contacted. During this closure, questions can be sent to info@1812productions.org and voicemails left at 215-592-9560.





