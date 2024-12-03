THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to The Players Club of Swarthmore

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Players Club of Swarthmore will present The Wizard of Oz, a reimagined take on the timeless tale. Performances run from December 20, 2024, through January 4, 2025, at PCS Theater, 614 Fairview Road, Swarthmore, PA.

Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC, The Wizard of Oz follows Dorothy Gale, a Kansas farm girl, on her unforgettable journey over the rainbow. Alongside Toto and her new friends, Dorothy encounters magical adventures, heartwarming lessons, and plenty of sparkle in this unique production.

This enchanting production is directed by Anne Marie Scalies, who promises a fresh twist on the beloved classic. “Whether you’re revisiting Dorothy’s world or exploring it anew, you’re in for a journey through a story that’s as deeply woven into our culture as any classic ever could be,” says Scalies. “Over the decades, Dorothy and her friends have inspired countless references and reimaginings in pop culture. From Taylor Swift’s fearless self-discovery to the fierce friendships of Stranger Things and the soul-searching in The Good Place, The Wizard of Oz is a story that remains as relevant today as ever.” Scalies adds, “Our version of The Wizard of Oz is much less scary than the MGM film and promises to be more tongue-in-cheek and SPARKLY! Whether you’re revisiting Dorothy’s world or exploring it anew, you’re in for a journey that’s equal parts heartwarming and hilarious.”

With its iconic score, including “Over the Rainbow,” and dazzling performances, this PCS production will delight long-time fans and first-time adventurers alike.

The Cast

Dorothy Gale: Sydnie Jaye Meyers * (Senior, Upper Darby High School) & Isabella Box * (Sophomore, Cardinal O’Hara High School)

Toto: Louie Rubin *

Aunt Em/Glinda: Lucy Moth (Award-Winning Drag Queen: Miss Gay Philadelphia 2024 and Miss Crimson Moon 2024)

Uncle Henry/Emerald City Guard: Thomas-Robert Irvin

Hickory/Tinman: Peter Zukowski *

Hunk/Scarecrow: Tess Coary *

Zeke/Cowardly Lion: Casey Lynch

Miss Gulch/Wicked Witch: Randino

Professor Marvel/Wizard of Oz: Glen Macnow (Sports Talk Radio Host, Author of The Great Book of Philadelphia Sports Lists)

Nikko: Ann Bacharach

Cyclone Ensemble: Kylah Alexander *, Josh Atkinson, Annastasia Cavanaugh *, Danielle Marone, Charlie Harrison *, Caitlin Naylor

Munchkins, Ozian, Winkies, Flying Monkeys: Jason Boyer, David E. Griffith, Emily Harrison *, Natalie Rubin, Becca Begnaud, Sean Meenan, Diana Rach, Andrew SanFilippo, Shawn Weaver

*PCS Debut Performances

