THE NUTCRACKER Opens At Philadelphia Ballet, December 9
Set to Tchaikovsky's mesmerizing score, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker has captivated audiences with resplendent costumes, opulent sets, and delightful choreography.
Philadelphia Ballet has announced the return of Philadelphia's treasured tradition, The Nutcracker.
Set to Tchaikovsky's mesmerizing score, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker has captivated audiences with resplendent costumes, opulent sets, and delightful choreography.
An enduringly beloved ballet, The Nutcracker follows Marie on a night of adventure where she is transported to a magical wonderland where flowers waltz, snowflakes twirl, and enchanted toys transform into handsome princes.
Running 26 performances from December 9 - December 28, 2022 at The Academy of Music, 240 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102. Visit this link for more information: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211089®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fphiladelphiaballet.org%2F2022-2023-season%2Fnutcracker%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
More Hot Stories For You
November 21, 2022
Bravo Brass, the all-brass ensemble of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute (PYOMI), enters “A New Era”, on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic St. Mark's Church at 1625 Locust Street in Center City Philadelphia.
Photos: Bucks County Playhouse Presents MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS
November 21, 2022
See photos from Bucks County Playhouse’s presentation of “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,” the holiday version of the smash Broadway hit. Running now through January 1, 2023, the book is written by Colin Escott and it is directed by Hunter Foster, who starred in the original production of “Million Dollar Quartet” on Broadway. This new Christmas version is inspired by the imagined story of four music icons who gather for an all-night jam session.
Apply Now for the Black Opry Residency, Expanding Audiences for Black Americana Artists
November 21, 2022
A search for five emerging Black Americana musicians who will have the opportunity to hone their artistic and professional pursuits during a unique artist development residency is launching today through a partnership between Philadelphia public radio music station WXPN and The Black Opry.
Bucks County Playhouse Will Hold Costume Department Holiday Sale in December
November 19, 2022
The costume department at Bucks County Playhouse will open its wardrobe room for a holiday sale — offering a wide collection of festive frocks, and everyday ready-to-wear clothing, for sale to the public on Saturday, December 3 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. A special invitation-only preview night will be on Friday, December 2.
MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Announced At ActorsNET
November 18, 2022
A captivating period comedy brightens the Heritage Center stage weekends December 2-18 as ActorsNET of Bucks County presents Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.