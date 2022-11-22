THE NUTCRACKER Opens At Philadelphia Ballet, December 9

Philadelphia Ballet has announced the return of Philadelphia's treasured tradition, The Nutcracker.

Set to Tchaikovsky's mesmerizing score, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker has captivated audiences with resplendent costumes, opulent sets, and delightful choreography.

An enduringly beloved ballet, The Nutcracker follows Marie on a night of adventure where she is transported to a magical wonderland where flowers waltz, snowflakes twirl, and enchanted toys transform into handsome princes.

Running 26 performances from December 9 - December 28, 2022 at The Academy of Music, 240 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102. Visit this link for more information: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211089®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fphiladelphiaballet.org%2F2022-2023-season%2Fnutcracker%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.