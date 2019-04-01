THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGEDÂ Makes World Premiere In Philadelphia

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Tiny Dynamite, Philadelphia's home to A Play, a Pie, and a Pint, is thrilled to announce that they will present the world premiere of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF Jane Austen, ABRIDGED. This big-hearted comedy, written by Philadelphia's own Jessica Bedford, Kathryn MacMillan, Charlotte Northeast, and Meghan Winch, will be presented at the historic Hill-Physick House (321 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia) from May 29 through June 16, 2019. Opening night is May 31, 2019.

Newcomers and Janeites alike will be thrilled with this fun, funny, and fast-paced romp through the masterpieces of Jane Austen. Three nimble performers take on all of Austen's beloved heroines, friends, and love interests-and her incisive social satire-in just one hour. Audiences will fall in love with Emma, Elinor, Mr. Darcy, and more, as brought to life by Jessica Bedford, Charlotte Northeast, and Trevor Fayle. The production is directed by Tiny Dynamite's Producing Artistic Director Kathryn MacMillan.

All three featured artists have previously performed in adaptations of Jane Austen's work. Jessica Bedford has appeared in three productions of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE on area stages, and Trevor Fayle appeared alongside Charlotte Northeast in Lantern Theater Company's production of EMMA, for which Ms. Northeast won the Barrymore Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2015. Ms. MacMillan directed that production.

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF Jane Austen, ABRIDGED, is part of Tiny Dynamite's A Play, a Pie, and a Pint series, where every ticket comes with the show, a beer or soft drink, and a slice of pizza. New with this production are special Afternoon Tea Matinees on Sundays at 3:00pm. At these three performances, enjoy tea with Jane for one enhanced price ($35), including the show, an assortment of scones and tea sandwiches, hot tea, and a beer or glass of champagne.

Also new for this production is the location, the gorgeous Hill-Physick House. Built in 1786, this four-story brick home is the only freestanding Federal townhouse remaining in the Society Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia. The building is an excellent example of Federal style-it is decorated with French-influenced Neoclassic furnishings and includes a large city garden that contains plants popular in the 19th century.

Single tickets are now on sale at tinydynamite.org. There is limited cafe table seating in our historic venue; these tables and the best seats in the house can be reserved with the purchase of a group of 4 or 6 tickets.





