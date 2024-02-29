THE ADDAMS FAMILY to Open at The Barley Sheaf Players Theatre in March

The Barley Sheaf Players will present The Addams Family - A New Musical Comedy. Opening its doors on Friday, March 8th, 2024, at 8:00 pm, this captivating production promises to mesmerize audiences with its macabre charm and delightful humor.

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Addams Family mansion, the musical unfolds with ten thrilling performances scheduled through March 23rd. Audiences are invited to immerse themselves in the ghoulishly entertaining tale that follows the Addams family's peculiar encounters with the normal world.

The cast features Vinnie Emilianowicz as Gomez Addams, Allie Beaver as Morticia Addams, Marina Perrotti as Wednesday Addams, Alexandra Block as Pugsley Addams, Kevin Robinson as Fester Addams, Tia Allen as Grandma, David Wren-Hadin as Mal Beineke, Sarah Hayes as Alice Beineke, Josh Starczewski as Lucas Beineke, and Greg Berlin as Lurch.

The ensemble cast of Ancestors features Josh Calderon, Katie Calderon, Deb Topka, Warren Fox, Meaghan Harper, Maggie Murtha, RJ Dennin, Rebecca Hanks, and Joanna Haupt, enhancing the depth and richness of the production.

**Behind the Scenes**

The production is helmed by a dedicated team of professionals:

- Director: Christine Robinson

- Producer: Bonnie Schuman

- Consulting Producer: Lindsay Franklin

- Music Director: Doug Pratt

- Assistant Music Director: Maisie Thompson

- Stage Manager: Julie Weaver

- Choreographer: Deb Hayner

- Costume & Prop Coordinator: Tiffany Shoffner

- Prop Crew: Mark Teseny

- Sound Design: David Lindquist

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the magic of *The Addams Family - A New Musical Comedy* at The Barley Sheaf Players Theatre, located at 810 N Whitford Rd, Lionville, PA 19353.

Tickets are available online at www.barleysheaf.org/addams-family-musical or by calling the Box Office at 610-363-7075.