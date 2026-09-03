TELL ME YOUR NAME Solo Show to Run at Cannonball Festival

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TELL ME YOUR NAME is a solo clown show that examines intergenerational trauma rooted in Japanese colonial occupation (but really, it's funny!). Kim plays Myeong, an otherworldly contemporary Korean Pet Shaman who summons and embodies the souls of deceased pets. (Only pets! No humans!).

Through playful interaction, Myeong invites audiences to invoke memories of their dead fur babies. She then calls the pet's soul into her own body, physically embodying and coaxing the spirit toward the rainbow bridge. What begins as a tender and absurd ritual for beloved pets gradually opens into a deeper encounter with the ghosts, memories, and stories that human beings carry across generations.

Written and performed by Yeonshin Kim, TELL ME YOUR NAME explores the absurd ways we hide from the trauma of our ancestors and how some stories lie in wait until we're brave enough to witness them.

TELL ME YOUR NAME marks international theater and movement artist Yeonshin Kim's first performance in Philadelphia, as a curated piece with Cannonball in the Philadelphia Fringe. Performances will run September 9-18.

ABOUT YEONSHIN KIM

Yeonshin Kim is a Korean actor, dancer, and theater maker based in Seattle. Over the past decade, she's lived, trained, and performed internationally, shaping a practice grounded in her Koreanness while continuously reshaped by a nomadic life across borders.

Her international credits include WILL YOU MARRY (WITH) ME with Prologue Production (Dubai, UAE); a playwright residency in Abu Dhabi through Exit 11 Performing Arts Company, where she developed her original play PLEASE COME PLEASE GO; THE FANTASTICKS at the Daegu International Musical Festival (South Korea); and DANCE THIS at the Moore Theatre with Seattle Theatre Group. NYU Abu Dhabi BA Theatre.

More information, including promotional photos and details about the creative team, can be found here: Press Kit

For press ticket, email: yeonshinkim1@gmail.com

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