THE MAGICIANS TABLE to Bring London Magic Show to Philadelphia

NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. Sign Up

Ensemble Arts Philly will present the Philadelphia premiere of The Magicians Table, an immersive magic experience from London, at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts from October 21 through November 22, 2026.

The production combines close-up magic, live music, storytelling, comedy, and cocktails in an adults-only theatrical experience. Performances will take place in the Kimmel Center's SEI Innovation Studio, with the venue transformed into an intimate performance space. Touring magicians will be joined by artists from the Philadelphia region, with local cast members to be announced at a later date.

Written by BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning writer Iain Sharkey, The Magicians Table centers on a gathering honoring the late magician Dieter Roterburg. Hosted by his widow, Calliope, the evening unfolds through live performances, storytelling, and a series of letters left behind by the famed illusionist.

The experience begins in a lounge where guests can purchase cocktails while magicians perform close-up illusions before the main performance. The approximately two-hour production then moves into the theater, where audiences experience a combination of table-side and stage magic.

The production is designed for audiences ages 18 and older, with select Saturday 1 p.m. matinee performances open to guests ages 14 and up.

The Magicians Table is produced by Alison Spiriti and Justin Sudds of Right Angle Entertainment in collaboration with Iain Sharkey. The creative team also includes Tom Greenwood-Mears and Kevin Hammonds.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 7, at 10 a.m. and will be available online, by phone, and at the Academy of Music Box Office. A variety of ticket options, including VIP packages and table bookings, will be offered, and groups of 10 or more qualify for a discount.

Performances run Wednesday, October 21, through Sunday, November 22, 2026, at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.

Don't Miss a Philadelphia News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming