SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! JR. to Return in Summer Stage Pilot Production

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Upper Darby Summer Stage will invite audiences to take a musical trip back to the classroom as Schoolhouse Rock LIVE! Jr. returns to Summer Stage for the first time in more than a decade! Performing July 28-31 at Haverford High School, this special pilot production gives audiences the chance to experience the beloved educational musical like never before.

Featuring the unforgettable songs generations have grown up with including favorites like "Conjunction Junction," "Interjections!," "Three Is a Magic Number," and "I'm Just a Bill", this refreshed production also includes two brand-new musical numbers, making Summer Stage audiences among the first in the nation to experience the newest chapter of this iconic musical!

As communities across the country continue to celebrate America250, Schoolhouse Rock LIVE! Jr. offers a joyful reminder of music that has inspired generations to learn about American history, government, grammar, math, and science! The production features a cast of more than 60 young performers representing over a dozen schools from communities across the Delaware Valley.

"Our season theme this year is Courage, and one of the bravest things we can do is never stop learning," said Chris Luner, Artistic & Managing Director of Upper Darby Summer Stage. "For generations, Schoolhouse Rock has shown us that learning isn't just about memorizing facts; it's about asking questions, staying curious, and discovering the world around us. As we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, we're excited to celebrate a show that has helped inspire countless young people to learn, dream, and imagine what's possible.

The learning begins long before the curtain rises! Audience members are invited to arrive one hour before each performance to enjoy Summer Stage's interactive pre-show experience featuring family-friendly crafts, hands-on activities, and more. Following every performance, audiences are encouraged to meet the cast, collect autographs, and snap photos with their favorite characters.

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