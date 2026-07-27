MONTCO JAZZ FEST to Mark 5th Anniversary With 30-Plus Concerts

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The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board has announced the 5th anniversary of the Montco Jazz Fest - a premier entertainment experience that features six days of extraordinary music, performances, and a celebration of the rich legacy of jazz throughout Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Curated for the fourth consecutive year by internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist and Artistic Director Joanna Pascale, the festival will feature more than 30 unique concerts and events showcasing both local talent and national acts.

'This year's festival brings together celebrated musicians and rising talent for a week that honors the past while celebrating the future of jazz,' said Rachel Riley, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, VFTCB. 'Whether you've been with us since the beginning or you're joining us for the first time, there's never been a better time to experience the magic of Montco Jazz Fest.'

'This milestone festival shines a spotlight on the 100th birthdays of jazz icons including Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Tony Bennett, and other legendary artists whose music continues to inspire generations,' added Pascale. 'From intimate listening rooms to vibrant community venues, audiences can experience an exciting lineup of performances in diverse locations across the county.'

For the first time, the Festival has partnered with Montgomery County Parks and Recreation to provide free concerts throughout the county, providing residents an opportunity to experience jazz at no cost. Additionally, the internationally renowned Italian eatery Eataly, located at the King of Prussia Mall, will be hosting jazz concerts throughout the festival with no cover.

The Festival also invites attendees to explore the ArtsMontco Pass - a free, mobile-friendly program that guides guests on a self-paced tour of over 30 arts and culture destinations across Montgomery County. From galleries and museums to music venues, theaters, and artist studios, the Pass offers a dynamic way to engage with the region's creative community. Participants can check in at each location to earn points and unlock exclusive prizes.

The 2026 Montco Jazz Festival Line-Up

Larry McKenna Jazz Orchestra featuring Joanna Pascale

Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Whites Road Park | 400 White's Road | Lansdale, PA 19446

6pm-8pm (free)

www.lansdale.org/180/Whites-Road-Park-Concert-Series

Larry McKenna was one of the world's finest jazz saxophonists, celebrated for his rich, velvet tone, his lyrical gift for ballad playing, and his fluid, bebop-inspired improvisations. A deeply beloved figure in jazz, he shared the stage and studio with many of the music's great voices, including Woody Herman, Clark Terry, Buddy DeFranco, Tony Bennett, Rosemary Clooney, and Frank Sinatra. His writing and arranging are showcased in The Larry McKenna Jazz Orchestra, a 17-piece ensemble devoted to performing his original compositions and arrangements. Since his passing, the orchestra is dedicated to honoring not only his remarkable artistry but also the warmth, and joyful spirit that defined his life in music.

Lyric is paramount for vocalist Joanna Pascale, who insists that she cannot perform a song unless she can connect personally with its lyrics. A singer of sophisticated taste, profound expressiveness and raw emotion, Pascale currently serves as Artistic Director of the Montco Jazz Festival.

Live Jazz at Eddie V's: V Shayne Frederick Trio

Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Eddie V's | 670 W Dekalb Pike | King of Prussia, PA 19406

6:30pm-9:30pm (no cover)

www.eddiev.com/live-music

Join us for a sophisticated night of live jazz at Eddie V's Prime Seafood in King of Prussia. Relax in the elegant lounge, sip handcrafted cocktails, and soak in the smooth sounds of talented local jazz musicians in an upscale, intimate setting.

Celebrating 100 Years: The West Chester University Criterions Jazz Ensemble Directed by Jonathan Ragonese

Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Rivett Canteen & Social | 238 E High Street | Pottstown, PA 19464

5:30pm doors/6:30 pm show (free)

www.visitrivet.com

In the 1926-27 season, a new dance band was formed on West Chester's campus. Bringing the best of the best together, it was labeled as the criterion. In the fall of 2026, we will celebrate 100 years of the Criterions, the longest running band of its kind in the United States. We are honored to usher the Criterions into their second century, expanding their impact in the community and for our students. www.wcupa.edu/music/criterions

Jonathan Ragonese, composer-arranger-saxophonist, is the Director of Jazz Studies and Saxophone Professor at the Wells School of Music at West Chester University. As a saxophonist he has performed and recorded with a wide array of musicians including Steve Wilson, David Liebman, Jon Faddis, The Sirius Quartet, the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra, Tim Warfield, Tin Can Buddha and Steve Rudolph. As a composer his works have been commissioned and premiered by The New York Film Festival, saxophonist Steve Wilson, Jazz @ Lincoln Center, The Museum of Modern Art, the Vermont Mozart Festival Orchestra, the Harrisburg Symphony, the Righteous Girls, Bucknell University, Messiah University, West Chester University and the Harrisburg Youth Symphony. www.jonathanragonese.com

Vocalist Lucas Beltran Celebrates Tony Bennett at 100

Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Montgomery County Community and Recreation Center | 1030 Horsham Rd | Montgomeryville, PA 18936

7pm (free)

https://montcrc.myrec.com/info/

Lucas Beltran is a 20-year-old Peruvian jazz vocalist based in Philadelphia, emerging as one of the genre's exciting new voices. With a timeless sound, he has performed on stages across New York City and beyond. Lucas gained national recognition on NBC's The Voice, joining Team Michael Bublé after an acclaimed Blind Audition that also drew praise from Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg. He recently released his debut album, Christmas Swings Again! recorded with the Peter Frank Orchestra. www.lucasbeltranmusic.com

Jazz on a Summer's Day (1959)

Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Amber Theater | 106 East Butler Ave | Ambler, PA 19002

Tickets $13.50 General, $11.50 Students and Seniors, $8.00 Members

www.amblertheater.org/films/jazz-on-a-summers-day

Filmed at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island, directed and edited by Aram Avakian and Bert Stern. JAZZ ON A SUMMER'S DAY features intimate performances by an all-star line-up of musical legends including Louis Armstrong, Thelonius Monk, Gerry Mulligan, Anita O'Day, Chuck Berry, Dinah Washington, and closes with a beautiful rendition of "The Lord's Prayer" by Mahalia Jackson at midnight to usher in Sunday morning. Presented in a sparkling new 4K restoration, this 1959 classic is considered one of the most extraordinary and possibly the first concert film ever made. In 1999, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.'

Alex Bartlett Trio

Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Human Robot | 208-210 York Road | Jenkintown, PA 19046

7pm-9pm (no cover)

www.humanrobotjenkintown.com

Enjoy a laid-back evening of live jazz with the Alex Bartlett Trio at Human Robot in Jenkintown, the perfect soundtrack for your Wednesday evening.

Live Jazz at Eddie V's: The Vibe Trio

Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Eddie V's | 670 W Dekalb Pike | King of Prussia, PA 19406

6:30pm-9:30pm (no cover)

www.eddiev.com/live-music

Join us for a sophisticated night of live jazz at Eddie V's Prime Seafood in King of Prussia. Relax in the elegant lounge, sip handcrafted cocktails, and soak in the smooth sounds of talented local jazz musicians in an upscale, intimate setting.

Montco Jazz Festival's Annual Swing Social with Chelsea Reed and the Fair Weather Nine

Thursday, September 17, 2026

Hotel West & Main | 46 Fayette Street | Conshohocken, PA 19428

6pm-7pm Free Swing Dance Lesson

7pm-9pm (Free Music and Dancing)

www.hotelwestandmain.com

Chelsea Reed is a jazz vocalist, arranger, composer, and bandleader living in Philadelphia. She's been singing and playing for audiences all over the world and adding band members along the way as the leader of the Fair Weather Band. With four albums and a decade of touring under her belt, Chelsea Reed brings the soul of a dance to any show--whether at a jazz club, backroom blues bar, or festival stage. Reed draws upon the intensity of powerhouse vocalists and the ingenuity of 20th century composers. She currently teaches jazz history and performance at Temple University.

Kate Holden and Mike McDermott and will be teaching a lesson for beginners prior to the start of the show and will perform a choreographed number during the performance. www.thefairweatherfive.com

Brandon Moulden

Thursday, September 17, 2026

King of Prussia Town Center | 155 Village Drive| King of Prussia, PA 19406

6pm-8pm (free)

www.kingofprussia-towncenter.com

Brandon Evan Moulden is a Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter, song stylist and poet rooted in the jazz idiom, soul influence, and pop sounds of old and new. With his voice and music, he seeks to amplify storytelling by placing both the lyric and the listener in a bed of thought and emotion.

Bach's Lunch

Thursday, September 17, 2026

Community Music School | 775 West Main Street | Trappe, PA 19426

Doors Open: 12:00 PM | Concert Begins: 12:10 PM (free)

www.cmsmusic.org

Join Community Music School for Bach's Lunch, our free monthly concert series. This month, enjoy an afternoon of lively jazz performed by the CMS Jazz Trio in an intimate, welcoming setting. Bring your lunch from home or grab takeout, then relax and enjoy great music with friends. Bach's Lunch is held on the third Thursday of each month, offering an hour of live music showcasing the talent of the CMS faculty. RSVPs are appreciated for large groups.

Live Jazz at Eddie V's: Chris Marsceill Trio

Thursday, September 17, 2026

Eddie V's | 670 W Dekalb Pike | King of Prussia, PA 19406

6:30pm-9:30pm (no cover)

www.eddiev.com/live-music

Join us for a sophisticated night of live jazz at Eddie V's Prime Seafood in King of Prussia. Relax in the elegant lounge, sip handcrafted cocktails, and soak in the smooth sounds of talented local jazz musicians in an upscale, intimate setting.

Movie in the Park: “SOUL”

Friday, September 18, 2026

Greater Plymouth Community Center Park | 2903 Walton Rd | Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 (free)

Movie starts at Dusk (around 7pm)

http://www.plymouthtownship.org/greater-plymouth-community-center/gpcc-events/

This heartwarming film is the perfect addition to the festival and offers a fun, family-friendly way to celebrate the music, creativity, and spirit of jazz. SOUL introduces Joe Gardner – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth.

The Philly 5

Friday, September 18, 2026

Troubles End Brewing | 530 W 3rd Avenue | Unit 310 | Collegeville, PA 19426

8pm (no cover)

www.troublesendbrewing.com

The articulate swagger of hard-bop meets a local dialect in this quintet, which features Tony Miceli on vibraphone, Chris Farr on tenor saxophone, John Swana on trumpet, Madison Rast on bass, and Dan Monaghan on drums. The group’s cohesion on the bandstand comes naturally due in part to their 30-year history. Individually, they have appeared on numerous recordings and have each toured extensively worldwide. Their music is a joyful celebration of swing and bebop, deeply rooted in the rich history of Philadelphia. Prepare to be transported by their infectious energy and love for the music.

Vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli

Eataly | 350 Mall Blvd | King of Prussia, PA 19406

6pm-9pm (no cover)

www.eataly.com/us_en/stores/king-prussia

Ms. Stravelli’s emotional intelligence coincides with a phenomenal voice that she wielded with an easygoing confidence and impeccable taste."- The New York TimesVocalist & songwriter Gabrielle Stravelli brings to every performance soulful swing, sharp lyricism, and a deep connection to the American Songbook and jazz repertoire. Her career has been defined by highly individual choices and a genuine rapport with audiences.

The David Reiter Trio with Special Guest Vocalist Geri Oliver

The Rabbit Hole | 201 W 6th Avenue | Conshohocken, PA 19428

6pm-9pm (Tickets $20)

www.therabbitholeconshy.com

This evening features vocalist Geraldine ("Geri") Oliver, bassist Bruce Kaminsky, and guitarist David Reiter. Geri, one of the Delaware Valley's most elegant and best loved jazz vocalists, presents standards, popular classics, and tunes from The Great American Songbook.David Reiter has been a jazz guitar fixture in the region's finest venues for over 5 decades.

King Jazz with Vocalist Cindy King

Southern Cross Kitchen | 8 E 1st Ave | Conshohocken, PA 19428

6pm-9pm (no cover)

www.southerncrosskitchen.com

www.jazzisking.com

Cindy King is a hopeless romantic who never tires from the timeless sentimentality of the Great American songbook.

DJC Project

Moody Jones Gallery | 319 York Road | Jenkintown, PA,19046

6pm-8pm ($15 cover)

Instagram: @moodyjonesgallery

Band members Nick DiGiacomo (guitar), David Jamison (bass) and Clayton Carothers (drums) bring improvised jazz fusion with flavors of funk and hip-hop. An evening of artistic exploration through music awaits.

Live Jazz at Eddie V’s: V Shayne Frederick Trio

Eddie V’s | 670 W Dekalb Pike | King of Prussia, PA 19406

6:30pm-10:30pm (no cover)

www.eddiev.com/live-music

Join in for a sophisticated night of live jazz at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood in King of Prussia. Relax in the elegant lounge, sip handcrafted cocktails, and soak in the smooth sounds of talented local jazz musicians in an upscale, intimate setting.

The Jazz Bridge Superband Featuring Pianist Uri Caine and Saxophonist Ralph Bowen, Celebrating 21 Years of Jazz Bridge

Saturday, September 19

The Cigar Republic | 126 Fayette Street | Conshohocken, PA 19428

8pm-11pm ($25 Cover)

www.thecigarrepublic.com/conshohocken

Jazz Bridge and The Cigar Republic present The Jazz Bridge Superband featuring Uri Caine, on piano; Ralph Bowen on saxophone; Madison Rast on bass; and Tom Cohen on drums. All proceeds will be benefiting Jazz Bridge. Jazz Bridge assists Jazz and Blues musicians living in the Greater Philadelphia Metro area who face financial, health, housing and similar crises. www.jazzbridge.org/montcojazzfest

Junior Jazz Festival

Saturday, September 19

Elmwood Park Zoo | 1661 Harding Blvd | Norristown, PA 19401

10am-3pm (included with zoo admission)

www.elmwoodparkzoo.org

Join Elmwood Park Zoo and Community Music School for a fun-filled, music-packed afternoon at the Stony Creek Stage. Enjoy a vibrant mix of performances by talented students and seasoned professionals, presented in partnership with Elmwood Park Zoo, Community Music School (Trappe, Pa), and other local music schools from across the region. This special event is included with zoo admission: explore the zoo, discover the joy of music, and spark creativity in your little ones.

Dave Allen Trio

Saturday, September 19

Human Robot | 208-210 York Road | Jenkintown, PA 19046

12pm-3pm (no cover)

www.humanrobotjenkintown.com

Enjoy a laid-back afternoon of live jazz with the Dave Allen Trio at Human Robot in Jenkintown, the perfect soundtrack for your weekend.

Josh Lawrence Celebrates Miles Davis at 100

Saturday, September 19

Well Crafted Beer Company–Ambler Beer Garden | Ambler Yards | 300 Brookside Ave Bldg 19 Suite E | Ambler, PA 19002

5-8pm (free)

www.wellcraftedbeer.com/home/ambler

Throughout his musical career, marked by numerous accolades and prestigious commissions, Lawrence has made significant contributions to the jazz continuum. His artistic journey is illuminated by awards from institutions such as the Pew Center for Arts and Heritage, American Composers Forum, Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Chamber Music America, Come Hear North Carolina, and Festival of New Trumpet Music. www.joshlawrencejazz.com

The A to Z Band, Reimagining the Music of Al Cohn and Zoot Sims, Featuring Mary Lou Newnam and Len Pierro

Saturday, September 19

The Royal Music and Arts Center | 1 S Easton Rd | Glenside, PA 19038

7:30pm doors, 8pm (tickets are $25 advanced tickets are recommended)

www.theroyalglenside.com

Al Cohn and Zoot Sims were prominent figures in the jazz world, primarily in the 50s and 60s but their roots go back to the Swing era. They met in 1948 when Al joined Woody Herman’s Second Herd, known as the Four Brothers band, and launched a musical collaboration with Zoot Sims that would last a lifetime. They were good friends and the music reflects that. It’s joyous, accessible and possesses an infectious swing. The A to Z Band (quintet) will play tunes (originals and standards) that were recorded during Al and Zoot’s heyday. They will also present some of their history, humor and works.

Mary Lou Newnam brings her 50 years of mainstream jazz experience and versatility to the stage with her. An accomplished saxophonist, Mary Lou has a melodic and soulful approach to her music and is a frequent performer in the tri-state area. Len Pierro is a performer, composer, arranger, musical director, producer, and educator from the Philadelphia area. He is the leader of the Len Pierro Jazz Orchestra which has released two CDs of his compositions and arrangements for big band titled The Third Quarter (2020) and As I Was Saying (2024).

Faith the Violinist

Saturday, September 19

Moody Jones Gallery |319 York Road | Jenkintown, PA,19046

2pm-4pm ($15 cover)

Instagram: @moodyjonesgallery

Faith is Philly-based, but has performed in New York City, Baltimore, Washington, DC, and beyond. She is a member of Cinqcopation, a Philly string collective made of CAPA alumni.

Live Jazz at Eddie V’s: RaiSan Sings Trio

Saturday, September 19

Eddie V’s | 670 W Dekalb Pike | King of Prussia, PA 19406

6:30pm-10:30pm (no cover)

www.eddiev.com/live-music

Join us for a sophisticated night of live jazz at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood in King of Prussia. Relax in the elegant lounge, sip handcrafted cocktails, and soak in the smooth sounds of talented local jazz musicians in an upscale, intimate setting.

Greg Snyder Trio

Sunday, September 20

Human Robot | 208-210 York Road | Jenkintown, PA 19046

12pm-3pm (no cover)

www.humanrobotjenkintown.com

Enjoy a laid-back afternoon of live jazz with the Greg Snyder Trio at Human Robot in Jenkintown, the perfect soundtrack for your weekend.

Josh Lee and the Family Celebrate Jimmy Heath at 100

Sunday, September 20

In partnership with Upper Dublin Parks and Recreation

Temple University Ambler | 580 Meetinghouse Rd | Ambler, PA 19002

5pm (free)

www.upperdublin.net/our-township/celebrate-summer-2026

Josh Lee and the Extended Family is a Philadelphia based ensemble composed of Temple alums that authentically celebrates the music and the dance of the swing era. Composed of the brightest young musicians in the city, the Extended Family strives to further the 100-year tradition of big band music while honoring its pioneers—Moten, Basie, Lunceford, Fletcher Henderson to name a few. Josh Lee is a Grammy winning saxophonist, composer, and arranger, as well as a member of the Count Basie Orchestra and faculty at Temple and Villanova Universities. www.joshleeandthefamily.com

Luke Carlos O’Reilly Celebrates John Coltrane at 100, Featuring Students from Mic’d Up Philly

Sunday, September 20

Cheltenham Township Parks & Recreation | Greenwood Avenue and North Bent Road | Wyncote, PA 19095

4pm (free)

www.cheltenhampa.gov/newsview.aspx?nid=6590#gsc.tab=0

Luke Carlos O’Reilly is an award winning pianist and organist. His musical style is heavily influenced by Jazz, Soul, R&B, Gospel, Latin Jazz and Classical. ​ He has toured and recorded with artists such as Seal, Roy Ayers, Curtis Fuller, Nicholas Payton, Dave Valentin, Billy Paul, Bobby Watson, Slide Hampton, Fred Wesley, Musiq Soulchild, Bilal, Carol Riddick and many others.

MIC’d Up (Music Industry Classrooms) is an artistic, community-based initiative that connects all-star Philly DJs, producers and musicians with the next generation of talent. MIC’d Up is a new platform for mentors and mentees to discuss their passions for art, music and technology, as well as to learn more about the business, marketing and promotion of music.

Live Jazz at Eddie V’s: Lou Lanza Trio

Sunday, September 20

Eddie V’s | 670 W Dekalb Pike | King of Prussia, PA 19406

6pm-9pm (no cover)

www.eddiev.com/live-music

Join us for a sophisticated night of live jazz at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood in King of Prussia. Relax in the elegant lounge, sip handcrafted cocktails, and soak in the smooth sounds of talented local jazz musicians in an upscale, intimate setting.

Additional Friday Vocal Series at Eataly

For the first time ever, Montco Jazz Festival will present additional offerings at Eataly, located in King of Prussia Mail (350 Mall Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA 19406). This special series takes place on the first three Fridays in September from 6pm-9pm with no cover.

Vanessa Perea Trio

September 4

6pm-9pm

Vanessa Perea is a NYC-based jazz vocalist and recording artist. Vanessa has performed with numerous bands throughout NY and NJ, and has led her own band at NYC’s finest jazz clubs including Smalls, Mezzrow, Dizzy’s, and The Django. She has recorded four albums as a leader and co-leader: Play Date (2019) (previously Soulful Days), Home Life (2021), It Had To Be You (2022), and This Is The Moment (La Reserve, 2023). www.vanessaperea.com

Joanna Pascale Trio

September 11

6pm-9pm

Stunning, sophisticated and extremely soulful. -Philadelphia InquirerLyric is paramount for Joanna Pascale, who insists that she cannot perform a song unless she can connect personally with its lyrics. Once she's found that connection, there's no one who can better convey the emotion of those words more directly and intimately. A singer of sophisticated taste, profound expressiveness and raw emotion.Joanna currently serves as Artistic Director of the Montco Jazz Festival. www.joannapascale.com

Gabrielle Stravelli Trio

September 18

6pm-9pm

Ms. Stravelli’s emotional intelligence coincides with a phenomenal voice that she wielded with an easygoing confidence and impeccable taste."- The New York TimesVocalist & songwriter Gabrielle Stravelli brings to every performance soulful swing, sharp lyricism, and a deep connection to the American Songbook and jazz repertoire. Her career has been defined by highly individual choices and a genuine rapport with audiences. www.gabriellestravelli.com

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