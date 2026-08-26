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Spotlight: Jim Henson's Labyrinth in Concert live at Keswick Theatre

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Spotlight: Jim Henson's Labyrinth in Concert live at Keswick Theatre

Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert is heading to Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania on Friday, September 25th. Buy tickets now to experience this 40th anniversary celebration of Jim Henson's beloved musical fantasy.

After a successful global run to nearly 100 cities, Black Ink Presents announced a 60-city North American tour of Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert. The experience combines the classic 1986 film—starring Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie—projected on a large HD cinema screen with a live band performing the full soundtrack in sync with Bowie's original vocals. It's a chance to rediscover this masterpiece in a thrilling new way.

Keswick Theatre is located at 291 N Keswick Ave, Glenside, PA 19038. Call the box office at 215-572-7650 or visit keswicktheatre.com to purchase tickets.

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Upcoming Shows
Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert 40th Anniversary
Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert 40th Anniversary
9/25 - 9/25/2026
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