PHILLY POPS to Bring Neighborhood Concerts to Chinatown, Germantown, Northeast Philly

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The Philly Pops has partnered with Artcinia, for another fall season to bring a range of ensembles - Big Brass, Jazz Combos, and Strings to neighborhood venues around Philadelphia. The Fall 2026 Philly Pops concerts will take place in Chinatown, Germantown and Northeast Philly.

Artcinia's fall concert season features a total of 17 neighborhood performances across Center City, West Philadelphia, Northeast Philadelphia, Germantown, and North Philadelphia, showcasing a diverse range of music, including classical, jazz, Latin, and Chinese pop.

The 2026 Fall Philly Pops Neighborhood concerts in partnership with Artcinia are made possible by a grant to the Philly Pops by the William Penn Foundation. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to live music through affordable performances, bringing the music directly to communities throughout Philadelphia. Ticket prices are $10 for individuals and $15 for families and $5 for Seniors and Students.

Chinatown

September 27: 5 pm to 6 pm

The Crane, 1001 Vine Street, 2nd Floor

Philly Pops String Ensemble: Hits from the Broadway Stage: Led by assistant conductor Jeff Smith, brings the magic of Broadway, showtunes, and timeless popular hits to the heart of Philadelphia.

Germantown

November 1, 2026: 3 pm to 4 pm

First Presbyterian Church, 35 W. Chelten Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144

Philly Pops Jazz Combo: Made in Philadelphia: An Afternoon with Chelsea Reed

Vocalist Chelsea Reed and the Philly Pops Jazz Combo, an evening celebrating the classic jazz vocal songbook of folks that made Philly what it is today.

Northeast Philly

December 20, 2026: 4 pm to 5 pm

Resurrection of our Lord Church, 2000 Shelmire Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19152

Philly Pops Brass Ensemble: Ring in the holidays as the Philly Pops Brass Ensemble plays festive songs, holiday classics, and timeless seasonal favorites to the heart of Philadelphia.

About Philly Pops

Founded in 2023, Liberty Bell Pops, dba The Philly Pops, is a versatile ensemble composed of the former musicians of the pre-2023 Philly Pops with a mission to deliver authentic, exceptional musical experiences in the Philadelphia region. Gifted the name Philly Pops by the estate of Music Director Emeritus Peter Nero, the reborn Philly Pops is led by Music Director Christopher Dragon and features world-class soloists. The Pops continues to captivate audiences with its vibrant and diverse repertoire, melding tradition with an innovative approach unbound by musical genre.

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