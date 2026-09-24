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Spotlight: Ghostbusters In Concert at Keswick Theatre on October 19th

Ghostbusters Comes to Life with a Live Orchestra in Philadelphia.

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Spotlight: Ghostbusters In Concert at Keswick Theatre on October 19th

Experience the beloved 1984 classic film like never before:  Buy Tickets for Ghostbusters In Concert at Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania on October 19th.

This unique event presents the classic film on a large HD cinema screen, fully synced to a live orchestral performance of Academy Award–winning composer Elmer Bernstein's spine-tingling score. It's the ultimate movie concert experience for fans of the beloved comedy.

Keswick Theatre is located at 291 N Keswick Ave, Glenside, Pennsylvania 19038. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 215-572-7650 or visit keswicktheatre.com

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