Spotlight: Ghostbusters In Concert at Keswick Theatre on October 19th
Ghostbusters Comes to Life with a Live Orchestra in Philadelphia.
Experience the beloved 1984 classic film like never before: Buy Tickets for Ghostbusters In Concert at Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania on October 19th.
This unique event presents the classic film on a large HD cinema screen, fully synced to a live orchestral performance of Academy Award–winning composer Elmer Bernstein's spine-tingling score. It's the ultimate movie concert experience for fans of the beloved comedy.
Keswick Theatre is located at 291 N Keswick Ave, Glenside, Pennsylvania 19038. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 215-572-7650 or visit keswicktheatre.com
More on Keswick Theatre
Upcoming Shows
Need more Philadelphia Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Brian Henson's Puppet Up!
Ensemble Arts Philly - Miller Theatre (9/29-9/29)
|
Ghostbusters In Concert
Keswick Theatre (10/19-10/19)
|
Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert 40th Anniversary
The Keswick Theatre (9/25-9/25)
|
THE WIZ
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (10/21-10/21)
|
The Vampire Circus
Keswick Theatre (10/10-10/10)
|
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again)
Delaware Shakespeare (9/08-9/27)
|
Echoes of Renewal
Performance Garage (9/27-9/27)
|
Facundo and Santiago ♦ Direct from Argentina
Smoke & Mirrors Theater (9/24-9/24)
|
Penn State Centre Stage “Sister Act”
Penn State Centre Stage (10/06-10/17)
|
The Enchanted Nutcracker
Miller Theater (12/05-12/06)