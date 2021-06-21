Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sleigh Bells 2021/2022 'Unannounced Album Tour' Dates Announced

The tour will be stopping in Raleigh, Richmond, Nashville, Charlotte and more.

Jun. 21, 2021  

Sleigh Bells will be hitting the road this fall on their "Unannounced Album Tour" with Kills Birds.

Check out the official tour dates below!

Sleigh Bells "Unannounced Album Tour" 2021/2022

10/5 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
10/6 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
10/8 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
10/9 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
10/10 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater
10/12 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
10/13 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
10/15 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
10/17 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
10/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
10/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
10/23 - Oakland, CA - The New Parish
10/26 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
10/27 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub
10/28 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

2/8 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
2/9 - Cincinnati, OH - The Ballroom at Taft Theatre
2/11 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
2/12 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
2/13 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
2/15 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
2/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
2/18 - Chicago, IL - Metro
2/19 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick
2/21 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
2/23 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
2/24 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
2/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
2/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts


