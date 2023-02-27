Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Showbiz Satire MISTAKES WERE MADE Starring Tony Braithwaite to be Presented at Act II Playhouse

The production is an Act II Playhouse Premiere and will run from March 21 through April 16, 2023.

Feb. 27, 2023  
Showbiz Satire MISTAKES WERE MADE Starring Tony Braithwaite to be Presented at Act II Playhouse

Act II Playhouse has announced its latest production, the showbiz satire, "Mistakes Were Made" by Criag Wright. The production stars Act II Playhouse Artistic Director, Tony Braithwaite.

The production is an Act II Playhouse Premiere and will run from March 21 through April 16, 2023.

Tony Braithwaite is Felix Artifex - a manic theatrical producer scrambling for success. He thinks he has found gold in an epic drama about the French Revolution, which is also titled "Mistakes Were Made." To produce it, he needs to woo a vacuous Hollywood star for the lead role. Throughout the play Felix juggles multiple phone lines - chatting with everyone from the author's indignant agent to the star's ex-girlfriend, to a man in the Iraqi desert who is confronted by terrorists while shepherding sheep!

Braithwaite is also the director of "Mistakes Were Made."

"Two of my favorite roles have been Sam in Fully Committed and Max Bialystock in The Producers, and this play combines some of the best elements of both of those shows," said Braithwaite.

"This show has snappy dialogue, sharp showbiz satire, and a hilarious but harried down-on-his-luck lead character. Plus, this show boasts something neither of those plays do: a large fish puppet named Denise that I get to talk to and confide in!"

The production also features Renee McFillin as Felix's assistant, Esther. McFillin returns to the Act II stage following her appearance in "Cole For Your Stocking."

Nick Cardillo is the Assistant Director, Paul Dake the Production Stage Manager, and Laura Mancano the Assistant Stage Manager and puppeteer. Adam Rigger is the production Scenic Designer, James Leitner the Lighting Designer, Adam Danoff the Sound Designer, and Alice Dake the Scenic Painter.

Ticket prices start at $32 and are available online at act2.org, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in-person at the Box Office at 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Student tickets are $15 and group discounts are available.

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II is committed to creating and producing original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets (both comedic and musical) that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting them in our intimate venue that draws audiences and performers into a unique, vibrant and dynamic interaction. Act II Playhouse has received 43 Barrymore nominations and 6 Barrymore Awards. Act II Playhouse was founded in 1998; in 2012, Tony Braithwaite became the 3rd Artistic Director in the theatre's history.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Temple Theaters to Present Molieres TARTUFFE in March Photo
Temple Theaters to Present Moliere's TARTUFFE in March
TARTUFFE will be performed live and in person from March 17 to March 26, 2022, at Randall Theater.
MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL to Visit More Than 60 Cities on 2023 U.S. TOUR Photo
MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL to Visit More Than 60 Cities on 2023 U.S. TOUR
The hit DreamWorks animated franchise, Madagascar, is now a live stage musical that will “Move It, Move It” to venues across the country from April 8 to July 1, 2023, as part of the 12-week tour.
Remember Jones to Present 50th+ Anniversary Revival of Joe Cockers MAD DOGS & ENGLISHM Photo
Remember Jones to Present 50th+ Anniversary Revival of Joe Cocker's MAD DOGS & ENGLISHMEN This Spring
Celebrate the 50th+ Anniversary of Joe Cocker’s groundbreaking live album and tour, MAD DOGS & ENGLISHMEN with Remember Jones this spring.
Philadelphia Ballet Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY Beginning March 2 Photo
Philadelphia Ballet Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY Beginning March 2
Philadelphia Ballet presents Angel Corella's The Sleeping Beauty, the beloved tale of magic and romance. With choreography by Corella, The Ruth & A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director, and a grand and sweeping score by Tchaikovsky, The Sleeping Beauty runs ten performances at the Academy of Music, March 2-12.

More Hot Stories For You


The Barley Sheaf Players Bring Innovative Tony Award-Winning Musical, FUN HOME To Chester County This MarchThe Barley Sheaf Players Bring Innovative Tony Award-Winning Musical, FUN HOME To Chester County This March
February 23, 2023

Community members are invited to join The Barley Sheaf Players' production of Fun Home, written by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori and directed by Christa Fisher. Inspired by Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic novel, the five-time Tony Award-winning musical follows Bechdel at three different ages in her life, as she sets out to unravel the many mysteries of her childhood through a series of memories and conversations - from her coming out, to her moving journey of acceptance. Fun Home runs from March 3rd through March 25th.
Philadelphia Music Alliance Announces 2023 Walk Of Fame InducteesPhiladelphia Music Alliance Announces 2023 Walk Of Fame Inductees
February 21, 2023

The Philadelphia Music Alliance, a community-based not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Philadelphia's rich musical legacy, announced their 2023 Walk of Fame inductees during a press conference at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.
Experience The Beauty Of Bach In REIMAGINING BACH​​​​​​​ With Choral Arts PhiladelphiaExperience The Beauty Of Bach In REIMAGINING BACH​​​​​​​ With Choral Arts Philadelphia
February 20, 2023

Choral Arts Philadelphia (CAP) continues its 40th season celebration with Bach's Wer weiß, wie nahe mir mein Ende BWV27.
Philly AIDS Thrift Announces $377K in New Grants and Reaches Major New $4M MilestonePhilly AIDS Thrift Announces $377K in New Grants and Reaches Major New $4M Milestone
February 20, 2023

Philly AIDS Thrift and Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni’s Room have awarded $372,000+ in grants for 33 HIV/AIDS service organizations and their programs that are centered on prevention and care in the Delaware Valley.
Greystone Hall and Colonial Playhouse to Host Immersive Mystery Theatre Experience THE MANOR in Chester CountyGreystone Hall and Colonial Playhouse to Host Immersive Mystery Theatre Experience THE MANOR in Chester County
February 20, 2023

One of the region's most famous mansions will again host a famous Greystone Hall and the Colonial Playhouse of Delaware County present the 2023 production of The Manor, a two-act play by Kathrine Bates, directed by Sam Barrett. 
share