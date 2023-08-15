Shipwreck Saloon Pop-up Experience Drops Anchor in Philadelphia for Limited Time Engagement

Get ready to hit the high seas for a swashbuckling sip of adventure! Step into the world of mystery and adventure as Rock Star Beer Festivals takes over one of Philadelphia's most historic tall ships for "The Shipwreck Saloon: A Unique 4-Part Cocktail Experience and Live Show." This limited time immersive experience will drop anchor between August 24 to 28, 2023, with showtimes between 6:00pm and Midnight on weekdays, and 12 Noon and Midnight on weekends. Head to historic Gazela Primerio, at 301 Columbus Blvd. at Penn's Landing, for a chilling cocktail experience in the dead of night. The dead tell their tales based on the real-life murders and legends of the Pirates of the South Seas. Beware, as the night holds multiple surprises. Tickets include the four cocktails, venue admission and the interactive show. Tickets and more information are available now at www.shipwrecksaloonshow.com. This is a 21-and-up adult experience.



"We are sailing the high seas and bringing our one-of-a-kind cocktail and pirate experience to Philadelphia for the very first time," said VBG Group Director of Marketing Ryan Wieczorek. "We love Philadelphia and its rich history, especially for something relating to the waterfront and pirates. There was no doubt that Philadelphia had to be a stop on our summer tour schedule. We wanted to head to the City of Brotherly Love and take over one of the most authentic historic tall ships we could find. Meet us at the Gazala at Penn's Landing and prepare ye livers ahead of time for the four different rum cocktails we will be serving up!"



He added, "This pop-up brings together the best of all words - four amazing pirate-inspired cocktail creations, a site specific historic venue, unique storytelling and our talented actors and crew. It is personally one of my favorite pop-ups out there as the way the crew interacts with the guests makes for a truly unique and one-of-a-kind experience that you can't get anywhere else. Let summer go out with a bang and experience something you won't ever forget. It is only here for a limited time, so don't miss your chance. See you on the high seas!"



The Shipwreck Saloon promises an unforgettable experience that combines the allure of mixology, ghostly legends, swashbuckling pirates, the finest rum, and mesmerizing entertainment. Guests will immerse themselves in an enchanting evening that will awaken their senses, ignite their imagination, and leave them with memories to cherish. The Shipwreck Salon Cocktail Experience will feature:



* Nautical Mixology: Embark on a sensational cocktail experience as talented mixologists unleash their creativity and craft extraordinary libations. From classic favorites to innovative concoctions, they will take guests on a flavorful voyage where they can indulge in expertly crafted cocktails inspired by the spirits and legends of the night, awakening their senses with each sip.



* Haunting Ghost Stories: Guests should come prepared to be captivated by chilling tales of the supernatural that will send shivers down their spine. The ship's master storytellers will transport guests to a realm where ghosts roam and mysteries unravel. From haunted ships and cursed treasures to spectral encounters on stormy nights, guests will immerse themselves in the ghostly narratives that have fascinated seafarers for centuries.



Each guest will enjoy FOUR cocktails expertly made for the "voyage," including:



Pirates Punch

A classic pirate recipe of fruit liquors, white rum and tropical berry juices



Dead Man's Daiquiri

Original recipe of strawberry infused rum, lime juice, simple sugar, bitters and topped with a float of blue octopus venom



Coconut Mai Thai

Aged rum, coconut rum, orange liquor met with fresh orange juice, pineapple juices and orgeat syrup with float of dark rum



Release the Kraken

A Caribbean treasure of Kraken spiced rum, cinnamon, sugar syrup, nutmeg, vanilla cream and secret spices



Crew members will include Quartermaster Scarlet, Captain Barret Black and First Mate Ruby.



"Tickets are selling fast - and we limit inventory to ensure it is an intimate and exclusive experience for each and every guest," added Wieczorek. "Join us on this extraordinary journey of wonder and delight, where cocktails, ghost stories of pirates, rum, and entertainment converge for a night of extraordinary enchantment."



The Shipwreck Saloon: A Unique 4-Part Cocktail Experience and Live Show is presented by Rock Star Beer Festivals and it is a creative partnership between the writers of Boozy Cauldron and Haunted Tavern. It takes the best elements from the company's top two shows and combines them for the new Shipwreck Saloon Show. Look for it in summer 2023 in Philadelphia, PA, Savannah, GA and Washington DC.



Showtimes are 6:00pm, 8:00pm and 10:00pm on Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25, 2023, and 12 Noon, 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm, 8:00pm and 10:00pm on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27, 2023.



Tickets are $45 each and include all four drinks, venue admission and the live experience. For tickets and more information, visit www.shipwrecksaloonshow.com and follow @shipwrecksaloon on social.



ABOUT HISTORIC TALL SHIP GAZELA



The Gazela Primeiro was built at the turn of the 20th century in a shipyard in Portugal. Built as a fishing vessel, she traveled yearly to Newfoundland for cod. Her career ended in 1969, but her purchase by the Independence Seaport Museum brought her to Philadelphia. The ship's ownership has since been transferred to the Philadelphia Ship Preservation Guild. She is continually maintained and operated by a crew of volunteers and participates in Tall Ship events up and down the Eastern Seaboard. While not officially open for tours while maintenance is being done, her crew members are often willing to give private tours. The beautiful ship is also available for dockside receptions, weddings and private parties with a maximum capacity of 150 people. If you’re interested in getting more information, joining the Preservation Guild, or reserving the ship, please contact the Guild at office@gazela.org.



