See Norbert Leo Butz, Claybourne Elder & More at Bucks County Playhouse This Spring

Two of Broadway’s leading men (Norbert Leo Butz and Claybourne Elder), performances by “America’s Got Talent’s” Lightwire Theater, and a two-person circus, The Great Dubois, are the among the remaining acts featured in Bucks County Playhouse’s Winter-Spring Visiting Artists Series. The series culminates May 4, just before the kickoff of the Playhouse’s 2024 Mainstage season. Tickets are on sale now online or by contacting the box office at 215.862.2121.



Bucks County Playhouse’s brings a variety of entertainment to its historic stage through the Visiting Artist Series. Renowned and unique performers from across the country — and around the globe — join local favorites for a lineup of crowd-pleasing fare that runs through the end of the year. The Visiting Artists Series complements the Playhouse’s Mainstage series which is produced each year from May through December.



Here is the overview of the remaining schedule with details below:

April 5 • “The Ugly Duckling”

April 6 • “The Wildcards”

April 12 • “Take3”

April 13-14 • “Broadway My Way: Norbert Leo Butz” (two-time Tony winner)

April 27 • “The Great Dubois”

May 4 • “Claybourne Elder: If the Stars Were Mine” (Star of Broadway’s “Company” and HBO’s “The Gilded Age”)



“The Ugly Duckling” • April 5 at 9 am and 7:30 pm

Semifinalists from "America's Got Talent," Lightwire Theater’s “The Ugly Duckling” is a show for the young and young at heart. Lightwire Theater brings the classic tale to the Modern Stage in an unforgettable theatrical experience. Lined with electroluminescent wire, the beloved story plays out through a cutting-edge blend of puppetry, technology and dance. Age recommendation: 5 and up.



“The Wildcards” • April 6 at 1:30 pm

Ashley Gearing and Andrea Young, “The Wildcards,” are no strangers to Nashville’s music scene. Both have numerous accolades and individual successes to their names. The duo exposes Ashley’s powerhouse vocals and rhythmic acoustic guitar alongside Andrea’s ferocious fiddle playing & angelic harmonies. American Songwriter calls The Wildcards a “Soaring new partnership… with talent in spades.” The Wildcards present a show filled with unforgettable original music and cover song favorites; led by irresistible harmonies and fiery musicianship.



“Take3” • April 12 at 7:30 pm

TAKE3 is where rock meets Bach. Featuring the music of popular artists including The Beatles, Billy Joel, Elvis, Neil Diamond, Imagine Dragons; and crowd favorites, “Sweet Home Alabama”, “Hallelujah”, “Game of Thrones”, “Stand by Me”, and “Pirates of the Caribbean,” TAKE3 seamlessly weaves musical styles with jaw dropping virtuosity. Their fierce energy is combined with charm, wit, and easy camaraderie with audiences, making them a crowd favorite wherever they perform.



“Broadway, My Way: Norbert Leo Butz” • April 13 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm, April 14 at 1:30 pm

In this very special evening of story and song, Two-time Tony-award winner Norbert Leo Butz (“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” “Catch Me If You Can”) performs highlights from his storied three-decade career on the Broadway stage. In addition to excerpts from his most beloved roles, Butz will share some of his original compositions and a few surprising covers.



“Chris Funk” • April 20 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm (Rescheduled from March 30)

Comedy magician, Chris Funk performs an engaging and visceral multimedia experience that has family audiences talking and scratching their heads. Seen on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Masters of Illusion” and Syfy’s “Wizard Wars,” and more, Funk’s unique approach to magic has garnered praise for his performances all over the country and around the world. (Note: Chris Funk was originally scheduled to appear on March 30, but was rescheduled to April 20 due to illness.)



“The Great DuBois” • April 27 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm

“The Great Dubois” is the most unique 2-person circus show you will ever see! A fast-paced, high-energy circus performance, “The Great Dubois” showcases incredible feats of juggling, hula hoops, unicycle, aerial, circus stunts, contortion, magic and audience interaction all wrapped up in a blanket of comedy. Recently featured in Hugh Jackman’s hit movie, “The Greatest Showman”, “The Great DuBois” have amassed an impressive list of credits, including the Tony Award winning “Pippin” on Broadway, “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”, “Late Night with David Letterman”, Britney Spears World Circus Tour, the movie “Burlesque” and more.



“Claybourne Elder: If The Stars Were Mine” • May 4 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Broadway’s hunky gay ex-Mormon dad Claybourne Elder, star of “Company,” “Sunday in the Park…,” and HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” performs “If the Stars Were Mine” — a hilarious, heartfelt, and surprisingly filthy evening that’s part cabaret and part stand-up. Using his favorite music from Sondheim, the Great American Songbook, Whitney Houston, and beyond, Elder explores sex, fatherhood, and what exactly happens when you eat the body of Christ. Come see why critics call him “handsome and intense” (Rex Reed, Observer), “tough and tender” (Joe Dziemianowicz, New York Daily News) and “stupid funny as he is drop-dead buff” (Robert Hofler, The Wrap).

