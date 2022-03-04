Saint Aubyn Will Lead PERSONALITY: The Lloyd Price Musical; Full Casting Announced!

Casting has been announced for the People's Light World Premiere production of Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical, celebrating the life, career and unforgettable songs of trailblazing Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend, Lloyd Price (1933-2021).



Personality will star Saint Aubyn as Lloyd Price. Aubyn has appeared on Broadway in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. Nathaniel Washington, who has danced for Camille A. Brown, Bill T. Jones, and Black Thought among others, will play Young Lloyd Price.



The production also features Stanley Wayne Mathis (Broadway's The Lion King, The Book of Mormon, Kiss Me, Kate) as Logan, Miles Boone (National tour of An Officer and a Gentleman) as Little Richard/Ensemble, Donnie Hammond (GeVa Theatre and Hanger Theatre's In the Heights) as Sister Rosetta, and Desireé Murphy as Emma/Ensemble, with Michael Covel, Ben Dibble, Robert H. Fowler, Kyshawn Lane, Todd Lawson, Lizzie Mason, Charlotte McKinley, Iykechi McCoy and Dony Wright.



The musical, featuring a book by B. Jeffrey Madoff, written with Price before his death in May 2021, includes many of the artist's classic songs, including "Stagger Lee," "Lawdy Miss Clawdy," and his trademark song, "Personality."



The musical is directed by Sheldon Epps (the Tony and Olivier Award-nominated Blues in the Night). Performances begin on Wednesday, March 9, on what would have been Price's 89th birthday. Personality will play through April 3 only on the Leonard C. Haas Stage (39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA). Tickets ($45) can be purchased by calling 610-644-3500 or visiting www.peopleslight.org.

From obscure beginnings to overnight teen sensation, Lloyd Price's story comes to the stage for the first time. Featuring a stellar ensemble performing the singer/songwriter's iconic hits, Personality celebrates one of the most resilient and influential entertainers of the 20th century.



Armed with fierce determination and a soulful sound, Price skyrocketed to stardom in 1952 when his single "Lawdy Miss Clawdy" hit No. 1 on the R&B charts, selling over a million copies. His originality and dynamic personality captured the hearts of American youth, bridging racial divides and encouraging unity through a mutual love of rock & roll. But the path to the Hall of Fame was a winding one: immediately after the success of his first record, he was drafted to fight in the Korean War. Yet Price, a master of reinvention, found his footing time and again, creating his own record label and developing the heart of the New Orleans R&B scene.



Setting the production apart from other biographical musicals was Price's personal involvement in its creation. In addition to his songs that serve as the musical's foundation, Price worked with playwright B. Jeffrey Madoff to dramatize the story of his life. Price died in May 2021 before he could see his efforts fully realized. Personality is a fitting tribute to his enduring legacy.



Musical direction is by Shelton Becton (Broadway's The Color Purple, Shuffle Along...), with choreography by Edgar Godineaux (Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole at People's Light).



The production features scenic and projection design by Tony Award winner David Gallo (Broadway's The Drowsy Chaperone), costume design by Antonyo Award winner Karen Perry (Broadway's Lackawanna Blues, Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk), lighting design by Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (Broadway's Peter and the Starcatcher), video design by Steve Channon (Broadway's The Mountaintop), and sound design by Tony Award winner Rob Kaplowitz (Broadway's Skeleton Crew). Stage manager is Gwen Gilliam. Assistant stage manager is Molly Norris. COVID Compliance Manager is Saladin White.



Personality is presented in partnership with the Hard Kill LLC, Eric Cornell, Executive Producer.



