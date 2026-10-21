SPELLBOUND and COVEN to Open at Philadelphia School of Circus Arts

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Philadelphia School of Circus Arts will bring back its annual Haunted Circus October 23–24, transforming its home inside a 100+ year old spooky historic West Mt. Airy church into a spellbinding world of aerialists, acrobats, mysterious characters, daring circus acts and Halloween surprises. This year's Haunted Circus takes inspiration from witches, magic, covens and the supernatural, with two distinctly different experiences.

SPELLBOUND: A Circus Spectacle, a playful Halloween adventure for families on Saturday October 24, 2026 at 5:00pm. COVEN: A Bewitching Circus Experience, a darker, wickedly playful production created exclusively for audiences 18 and older will take flight on both Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 8:30pm nightly. Haunted Circus will take place at Circus Campus and PSCA at 6452 Greene St, Philadelphia, PA 19119. Tickets for the all-ages show are advance $15 adults and $10 youth (2-17), and at the door $20 adults and $15 youth. The adult-only show is $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

The weekend begins after dark on Friday, October 23, when COVEN gathers for the first of two adults-only performances. The family-friendly SPELLBOUND takes the stage Saturday afternoon, followed by a second performance of COVEN Saturday night.

SPELLBOUND: A Circus Spectacle

Saturday, October 24 at 5 p.m.

Something magical is stirring under the circus tent…

Created for families, SPELLBOUND features PSCA's youth & teen Performance Prep students, adult students and staff taking to the air and stage with enchanting circus acts, mysterious characters and spooky surprises.

Costumes are encouraged for audience members of all ages.

Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth ages 2–17. Tickets at the door are $20 for adults and $15 for youth.

COVEN: A Bewitching Circus Experience

Mature Themes, Horror, and Humor | Ages 18+

Friday, October 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 24 at 8:30 p.m.

After dark, Haunted Circus gets a little more wicked.

COVEN brings together PSCA performers for an adults-only evening of aerial artistry, daring feats, mysterious rituals and wickedly playful performances.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed to bewitch — witch, wanderer, curious mortal or something entirely their own.

COVEN is for audiences 18 and older. Tickets are $25 per person.

A PHILADELPHIA HALLOWEEN TRADITION

Haunted Circus has become an annual opportunity for PSCA students, faculty and performers to combine circus technique with theatrical storytelling and create original work specifically for Halloween.

The setting adds another layer to the experience: PSCA is housed in a converted church in West Mt. Airy, where aerial performers can soar high above the audience inside the dramatic former sanctuary.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 08 Hrs 05 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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