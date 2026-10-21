SPELLBOUND and COVEN to Open at Philadelphia School of Circus Arts
SPELLBOUND: A Circus Spectacle (Sat., Oct. 24) is the family show; COVEN: A Bewitching Circus Experience (Fri. & Sat.) is strictly 18+.
Philadelphia School of Circus Arts will bring back its annual Haunted Circus October 23–24, transforming its home inside a 100+ year old spooky historic West Mt. Airy church into a spellbinding world of aerialists, acrobats, mysterious characters, daring circus acts and Halloween surprises. This year's Haunted Circus takes inspiration from witches, magic, covens and the supernatural, with two distinctly different experiences.
SPELLBOUND: A Circus Spectacle, a playful Halloween adventure for families on Saturday October 24, 2026 at 5:00pm. COVEN: A Bewitching Circus Experience, a darker, wickedly playful production created exclusively for audiences 18 and older will take flight on both Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 8:30pm nightly. Haunted Circus will take place at Circus Campus and PSCA at 6452 Greene St, Philadelphia, PA 19119. Tickets for the all-ages show are advance $15 adults and $10 youth (2-17), and at the door $20 adults and $15 youth. The adult-only show is $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
The weekend begins after dark on Friday, October 23, when COVEN gathers for the first of two adults-only performances. The family-friendly SPELLBOUND takes the stage Saturday afternoon, followed by a second performance of COVEN Saturday night.
SPELLBOUND: A Circus Spectacle
Saturday, October 24 at 5 p.m.
Something magical is stirring under the circus tent…
Created for families, SPELLBOUND features PSCA's youth & teen Performance Prep students, adult students and staff taking to the air and stage with enchanting circus acts, mysterious characters and spooky surprises.
Costumes are encouraged for audience members of all ages.
Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth ages 2–17. Tickets at the door are $20 for adults and $15 for youth.
COVEN: A Bewitching Circus Experience
Mature Themes, Horror, and Humor | Ages 18+
Friday, October 23 at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 24 at 8:30 p.m.
After dark, Haunted Circus gets a little more wicked.
COVEN brings together PSCA performers for an adults-only evening of aerial artistry, daring feats, mysterious rituals and wickedly playful performances.
Guests are encouraged to come dressed to bewitch — witch, wanderer, curious mortal or something entirely their own.
COVEN is for audiences 18 and older. Tickets are $25 per person.
A PHILADELPHIA HALLOWEEN TRADITION
Haunted Circus has become an annual opportunity for PSCA students, faculty and performers to combine circus technique with theatrical storytelling and create original work specifically for Halloween.
The setting adds another layer to the experience: PSCA is housed in a converted church in West Mt. Airy, where aerial performers can soar high above the audience inside the dramatic former sanctuary.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
An Intimate Evening with Michael Feinstein
The Keswick Theatre (11/01-11/01)
|
THE WIZ
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (10/21-10/21)
|
Cirque Éloize: ID EVOLUTION
Zellerbach Theatre (1/23-1/23)
|
Niladri Kumaar: The Space Between the Notes
Zellerbach Theatre (11/01-11/01)
|
Family Magic Shows @ 1 PM
Smoke & Mirrors Theater in House of Magic (5/02-12/19)
|
Forever Simon & Garfunkel
Bristol Riverside Theatre (5/12-5/16)
|
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Philadelphia (10/24-10/24)
|
Stephen Schwartz: A Benefit Concert for Prima
Prima Theatre (10/24-10/24)
|
Fast Times: 80’s Concert Experience
Bristol Riverside Theatre (11/04-11/08)
|
The Dinner Detective Philadelphia True Crime Mystery Show
The Dinner Detective Philadelphia (12/05-12/05)