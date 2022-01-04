SPAMILTON: AN AMERICAN PARODY Announced at Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse will present the hit musical comedy Spamilton: An American Parody from January 28-30, 2022. The show is presented as part of the Bucks County Playhouse Visiting Artists Series. Tickets are now on sale.

Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway and performed by a versatile cast of eight, Spamilton: An American Parody is a side-splitting new musical parody. A crash course of everyone's favorite Broadway blockbusters, including celebrity satires, pop culture zings accompanied with hip-hop on the piano! After tearing it up in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and London, Spamilton: An American Parody will stage a singing, dancing, comedy revolution in Bucks County!

Marilyn Stasio of Variety mused, "Hip-hop, Broadway showtunes, Viennese waltzes - is there anything this guy can't write? No, not Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, but Gerard Alessandrini, whose ingenious parody Spamilton simultaneously salutes and sends up Miranda and his signature musical." Ben Brantley of The New York Times said, "This smart, silly, and often convulsively funny thesis, performed by a motor-mouthed cast that is fluent in many tongues, is the work of that eminent specialist in Broadway anatomy, pathology, and gossip, Gerard Alessandrini."

The creative team also includes Gerry McIntyre (Choreography), Morgan Large (Set Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), Michael Gilliam (Lighting Design) and Fred Barton (Music Director).

The North American tour of Spamilton: An American Parody is produced by Spamiltour LLC. Spamilton was originally produced at The Triad Theater in New York City by John Freedson, David Zippel, Gerard Alessandrini and Christine Pedi.

Performances will be Friday and Saturday, January 28 and 29 at 8 pm, with matinees on Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30 at 2 pm. Tickets to Spamilton start at $45 and are on sale at buckscountyplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at 215.862.2121.