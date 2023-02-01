SING HALLELUJAH An Evening Of Jewish Music Returns On The 75th Anniversary Of State Of Israel

Back-by-popular demand, the Kimmel Cultural Campus presents Cantor David F. Tilman; singer, songwriter, and humanitarian Noa; local synagogues; and congregational and community choirs for Sing Hallelujah, an evening of Jewish music led by Tilman in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.

Sing Hallelujah returns for the fourth time to the Kimmel Cultural Campus. This year's program will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the State of Israel and feature singer, songwriter, and humanitarian Noa. Noa will perform alongside 175 singers from congregational and community choirs from synagogues throughout the Delaware Valley. Cantor David F. Tilman will lead the assembled choirs in music highlighting 75 years of Israeli musical tradition.

Audiences can sing along with the choir to several beloved tunes such as the Eurovision-winning song "Hallelujah," Naomi Shemer's "Yerushalayim shel Zahav," Ani V'Ata by Arik Einstein, and the immortal Oseh Shalom, written by Nurit Hirsh.

"This event brings regional synagogues together for an evening of voices raised in harmony, creating a beautiful musical experience to be shared by Jewish and non-Jewish Philadelphians alike," said Matías Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. "We are honored to host this concert, spotlighting the influence and importance of Jewish music in our society and serving as a home for this milestone celebration."

Sing Hallelujah will be led by music director and conductor Cantor David F. Tilman. Tilman - a graduate of Columbia College, Miller Cantorial School of the Jewish Theological Seminary, and the Juilliard School - is Cantor Emeritus of Beth Sholom Congregation and choir director of Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel of Elkins Park.

Participating choirs include:

Congregation Rodeph Shalom, Cantor Bradley Hyman, Conductor

Beth El Adult Choir, Cantor Alisa Pomerantz-Boro and Cantor Leon Sher, Conductors

Cantors Assembly of the Delaware Valley Ensemble, Cantor Jen Cohen, President; Cantor David F. Tilman, Conductor

Choirs of the Old York Road Kehillah/Jewish Community, Cantor David F. Tilman, Music Director, including:

Beth Sholom Congregation, Cantor Jacob Agar, Conductor

Congregation Adath Jeshurun, Cantor Howard Glantz, Music Director

Congregation Kol Ami, Cantorial Soloist Rebecca Schwartz, Music Director

Congregation Melrose B'nai Israel Emanuel, Cantor Steven Freedman

Old York Road Temple-Beth Am, Cantor Elena Zarkh, Music Director, Mark Daugherty, Conductor

Ohev Shalom of Bucks County, Cantor Annelise Ocanto-Romo, Music Director

Shir KI- Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel Cantor, Amy Levy, Music Director, Cantor David F.Tilman, Conductor

Shir Ami Choir, Cantor Rachel Kohlbrenner, Music Director

Beth Israel Congregation of Chester County, Robin Kerollis-Napaiecek, Music Director

Main Line Reform Temple Choir, Cantor Faryn Rudnick, Music Director; Andrew Heller, Conductor

Koleinu: Congregation Kol Ami Choir, Cantor Dr. Rhoda J. Harrison, Director

Makhelat Beth Sholom, Temple Beth Sholom, Cantor Jen Cohen and Robert A.M. Ross, Conductors

Sharim V'Sharot: People of Song, Dr. Elayne Robinson Grossman, Music Director

With roots and upbringing spanning Yemen, Israel and the United States, Achinoam Nini aka Noa, is Israel's most highly acclaimed international singer, songwriter, percussionist, speaker and activist.

Together with her longstanding musical collaborator Gil Dor, accomplished musician and co-founder of the Rimon School of music, Noa has released 16 critically acclaimed albums, performed hundreds of concerts the world over, graced some of the most important and prestigious stages like Carnegie Hall and the White House, and performed for three Popes. She has been produced and mentored by Pat Metheny and Quincy Jones and shared the stage with a long list of international musical icons, including Stevie Wonder, Andrea Bocelli and Sting. In addition to her prolific musical activity, Noa is considered Israel's most prominent cultural advocate of dialogue and co-existence, her "Voice of Peace".

Noa was the only major artist to agree to perform in the fateful Peace Rally where Yitzchak Rabin was murdered, a shattering event that changed her life. She was the first Jew to perform in the Vatican for an audience of millions, singing her own lyrics to Bach/Gounod's Ave Maria, a song that has become an intrinsic part of her career and mission: building bridges and breaking walls between cultures and religions.

Among the endless activities she has been involved in to foster peace and dialogue, her historic participation the 2009 Eurovision song contest stands out, representing Israel together with Israeli-Palestinian artist Mira Awad with her original song "There must be another way", in English, Hebrew and Arabic.

Noa's lyrics and performance of the theme song of Roberto Benigni's Academy Award-winning film, Life is Beautiful, have earned her international acclaim and the love and admiration of millions.

Among her many awards is Commander of Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, one of Italy's highest honors, Pilgrim of Peace from The Franciscan order in Assisi (awarded in the past to Bill Gates and Mother Theresa), and the Crystal Award from the World Economic Forum. Noa is Israel's first Ambassador to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and is active as board-member and public advocate of a score of Human Rights and Peace organizations in Israel and abroad.

Currently Noa dedicates much of her time to the relationship between cultural diplomacy and leadership and the Climate Crisis. She has been selected by Israel's President Herzog to be part of the presidential Climate Forum and is involved in a groundbreaking project related to the critical preservation of the unique coral reefs of the Gulf of Aqaba/Eilat named Reefs of Hope. She has also established her own foundation, Noa's Ark, and festival of the same name, that debuted in Italy summer of 2022. Noa is married to Dr. Asher Barak. Together they have three children, Ayehli, Enea and Yum.

SING HALLELUJAH Verizon Hall on the Kimmel Cultural Campus April 26, 2023, 8:00 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999 or online at www.kimmelculturalcampus.org.

In-person ticket sales can be conducted daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Academy of Music Box Office, located at 240 S. Broad Street. See www.kimmelculturalcampus.org for more information.