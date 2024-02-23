Revolutionary Speaker Series Presentation Announced At Brandywine Battlefield Park

The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates has announced their next speaker in the Revolutionary Speaker Series at Brandywine Battlefield Park on Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM.

Speaker Katy Telling, PhD candidate in the Department of History at William & Mary, will be presenting her research on The People Called Quakers: The Society of Friends and the American Revolution. Telling will examine Quaker perspectives on the Revolution from the 1770s-1790s, including differences of experience among Quakers in Pennsylvania and the South. Quakers, or Friends, had a complicated relationship with the American Revolution due to their religious pacifism and political ambivalence. Far from being a monolith, Quakers expressed a diverse array of political opinions while engaging with military operations. In the years after the Revolution, Friends used Revolutionary rhetoric to advance anti-slavery in the young republic.

This is a hybrid presentation. In-person attendees will hear the presentation, followed by time for questions, refreshments, and the opportunity to visit the museum and tour the park's historic houses. Virtual attendees will be able to access the program through a Zoom link sent to their email prior to the event to watch, listen, and ask questions via the online chat. In-person General Admission tickets are $20 and Virtual Admission tickets are by donation. For tickets, visit brandywine-battlefield-park.ticketleap.com/revolutionary-speaker-series-katytelling/.

Brandywine Battlefield Park is a National Historical Landmark situated on 52 acres in Chadds Ford, Delaware County. It is part of the site of the Battle of Brandywine fought on September 11, 1777, during the American Revolution. The site is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission with the active support of the Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates.

For more information on Brandywine Battlefield Park, visit www.brandywinebattlefield.org.