Photos: First Look at THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy of Music

Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker is an annual tradition for many and a rite of passage for countless others. The Philadelphia Ballet, under the artistic direction of Angel Corella, brings the mesmerizing George Balanchine choreography to life again this holiday season on the big stage at the Academy of Music in Center City Philadelphia.

Take a look at our Broadway World exclusive look at the final dress rehearsal!

The Philadelphia Ballet's staging will be comprised of 25 shows running through December 28th.