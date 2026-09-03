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The Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical “Rock of Ages” will come to Bucks County Playhouse this fall, running October 10 through November 1.

Set on Hollywood’s legendary Sunset Strip, “Rock of Ages” follows small-town dreamers Sherrie and Drew as they chase love and rock-and-roll stardom against a soundtrack packed with hits made famous by Journey, Bon Jovi, Foreigner, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Poison and more. The musical features songs including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “Here I Go Again,” “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

“’Rock of Ages’ is the soundtrack of the ’80s wrapped inside a big, funny Broadway musical. While people may not immediately recognize the title —the minute they understand what it is and hear what music is in it, they get excited,” says Bucks County Playhouse Producing Artistic Director BT McNicholl. “They know every song. And while we’re giving ‘Rocky Horror’ a break this year, we’re definitely not giving up the party. Come dressed for the occasion, get ready to sing along and get ready to rock.”

“Rock of Ages” is directed and choreographed by Shea Sullivan, whose previous work at Bucks County Playhouse includes “Leader of the Pack” and “Last of the Red Hot Mamas.” Her other credits include “Frozen” at Paper Mill Playhouse and the Off-Broadway productions of “R.R.R.E.D.,” “Neurosis,” “Polkadots” and “Pageant!”

“‘Rock of Ages’ has a lot of heart — with an outrageously campy story — but surrounding it all, it’s a big party,” says Sullivan. “It’s a wild, fantastic, fun night out, filled with music that we know and love. The audience is part of the experience — there are opportunities to sing, dance and just have a great time. It’s funny, outrageous and it completely embraces the spirit of the ’80s.”

Maggie Gidden (Paper Mill Playhouse’s “Frozen”) and Noah Mutterperl (“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” national tour, Arena Stage’s “The Age of Innocence”) lead the company as aspiring performers Sherrie Christian and Drew Boley.

The cast also features Harley Jay (Broadway’s “Rent”) as rock star Stacee Jax; Conner Gillooly (Broadway and international tour of “School of Rock the Musical”) as Lonny Barnett; Drew Starlin (The REV’s “Rock of Ages”) as Dennis Dupree; Wonu Ogunfowora (Broadway’s “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” and “A Bronx Tale”) as Regina Koontz; J'Quay Gibbs (Off-Broadway’s “Saturday Church,” Pittsburgh CLO’s “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”) as Justice Charlier; Tom Souhrada (Broadway and national tours of “Mary Poppins,” “Kinky Boots” and “My Fair Lady”) as Hertz Klinemann; and Romelo Urbi (Ray of Light Theatre’s “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” Berkeley Playhouse’s “Little Shop of Horrors”) as Franz Klinemann.

Rounding out the company are Kelly Liz Bolick (BCP’s “Last of the Red Hot Mamas,” The Public Theater’s “Southern Comfort”), Meredith Charbonnet (Derby Dinner Playhouse’s “Hairspray”), Brevan Collins (The REV’s “Rock of Ages”), Elena Doyno (BCP’s “Leader of the Pack,” international tour of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”), Andrew Fleming (“The Gilded Age,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” National tour), Beau Harmon (“So You Think You Can Dance,” Broadway’s “Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream”), Sophia Hillman (The Muny’s “Dreamgirls,” Red Mountain Theatre’s “Donna Summer”), Chloe Rae Kehm (“The Prom” First National Tour), Evelyn Peterson (The REV’s “Rock of Ages”), Evan Sleppy (Arden Theatre Company’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”), and Nolan Um (Capital City Theatre’s “Rent,” Maine State Music Theatre’s “Footloose”).

“Rock of Ages” features a book by Chris D’Arienzo with arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp. “Rock of Ages” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

The creative team includes music director Eric Alsford, scenic designer Bryce Cutler, Costume Designer Tiffany Howard, lighting designer José Santiago, sound designer Kevin Heard, hair and wig designer Mary Tyler and props designer Marshall Pope. Erin Mittman serves as production stage manager, with Nat Lawton and Sydney Leffler as assistant stage managers. Casting is by Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.

Performances of “Rock of Ages” run October 10 through November 1 at Bucks County Playhouse, 70 S. Main Street, New Hope, PA. Special Pay-What-You-Can preview performances are Saturday, October 10 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

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