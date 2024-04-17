Priyanka Shetty's THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM is Coming To Theatre Horizon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Horizon will conclude their 23/24 season welcoming internationally acclaimed solo performer and playwright Priyanka Shetty as she brings her signature play The Elephant in the Room back to the Philadelphia region for strictly limited engagement, May 17-19, 2024. Fresh off the heels of a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe, sold-out Off-Broadway performances, a standing room only engagement at The Kennedy Center, and a previous series of performances this season with Azuka Theater, The Elephant in the Room is unapologetically Indian and a funny, yet tumultuous, ride through immiscible cultures, unforgettable love, irreparable loss, and the desperation of not belonging anywhere.

"One-Woman Wonder" Priyanka Shetty's The Elephant in the Room is a witty, dark comedy about your typical Indian metalhead and software-engineer-turned-actor who must navigate life as an immigrant arriving in Trump's America. When Priyanka makes the bold move to defy her family by quitting her IT job and moving to the US to pursue an acting career, things don't quite turn out how she imagined. Watch Priyanka's real life story unfold as she transitions from her deeply embedded roots in India to find context and common ground in America.

Single tickets ($15-75) are currently on sale by visiting theatrehorizon.org.