Previews: PHILADELPHIA BALLET'S 7TH ANNUAL SPRING FESTIVAL at Red Rose Farm

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In what has become a much-anticipated event to close each season, the Philadelphia Ballet returned to Board Chairman David F. Hoffman’s lovely Red Rose Farm for the seventh time in a celebration of dance and volunteers, and a chance for benefactors to enjoy fabulous dance in a pastoral setting and mingle with the talented members of the ballet.

Take a look at Broadway World's exclusive look at the benefit evening's scenes and performances, including the presentation of the 5th annual Anthony Haller Volunteer of the Year Award to Dale Sherman in recognition of her 20 years as Lead Performance Chaperone for the School of Philadelphia Ballet.

Picnic tickets for the Saturday show are still available here - Red Rose Tickets