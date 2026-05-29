Previews: PHILADELPHIA BALLET'S 7TH ANNUAL SPRING FESTIVAL at Red Rose Farm
By: Scott Serio
In what has become a much-anticipated event to close each season, the Philadelphia Ballet returned to Board Chairman David F. Hoffman’s lovely Red Rose Farm for the seventh time in a celebration of dance and volunteers, and a chance for benefactors to enjoy fabulous dance in a pastoral setting and mingle with the talented members of the ballet.
Take a look at Broadway World's exclusive look at the benefit evening's scenes and performances, including the presentation of the 5th annual Anthony Haller Volunteer of the Year Award to Dale Sherman in recognition of her 20 years as Lead Performance Chaperone for the School of Philadelphia Ballet.
Picnic tickets for the Saturday show are still available here - Red Rose Tickets
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Seussical
Muhlenberg Theatre & Dance (6/12-6/27) PHOTOS
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Magic Show - Jason Bishop: Straight Up Magic | Camelback Resort, August 2026
309 Resort Dr (8/06-8/06)
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Magic Show - Jason Bishop: Straight Up Magic | Camelback Resort, July 2026
309 Resort Dr (7/25-7/25)
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Walnut Street Theatre''s THE ADDAMS FAMILY: The Musical
Walnut Street Theatre (9/22-11/01)
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Walnut Street Theatre''s COME FROM AWAY The Musical
Walnut Street Theatre (4/13-5/30)
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Freedom for a Night
Circus Campus (9/13-9/13)
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CINDERELLA by The United European Ballet Company
Hershey Theatre (10/18-10/18)
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Magic Show - Jason Bishop: Straight Up Magic | Camelback Resort, July 2026
309 Resort Dr (7/02-7/02)
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Moriarty
Labuda Center for the Performing Arts (7/16-8/01)
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Magic Show - Jason Bishop: Straight Up Magic | Camelback Resort, August 2026
309 Resort Dr (8/08-8/08)