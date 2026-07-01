POPS ON INDEPENDENCE Concert with Idina Menzel Start Time Pushed Due to Extreme Heat

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Wawa Welcome America has announced a new start time for this year's Pops on Independence concert, delaying the performance by one hour due to expected extreme heat.

The free concert, featuring Tony Award winner Idina Menzel with the Philly Pops under the direction of Music Director Chris Dragon, will now take place Thursday, July 3, from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia.

Menzel will join the orchestra for an evening of Broadway favorites, film music, and patriotic selections. The program includes songs from Wicked, "Let It Go" from Disney's Frozen, and a medley of patriotic classics.

The concert also marks Chris Dragon's first anniversary as Music Director of the Philly Pops. Dragon, the Australian conductor, leads the orchestra in one of the signature events of the annual Wawa Welcome America celebration.

Performance Information

Wawa Welcome America: Pops on Independence

New Time: Thursday, July 3, 8:00-9:30 p.m.

Location: Independence National Historical Park

6th & Market Streets

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

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