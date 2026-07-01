POPS ON INDEPENDENCE Concert with Idina Menzel Start Time Pushed Due to Extreme Heat
The free July 3 concert featuring Idina Menzel and the Philly Pops will now begin at 8 p.m., one hour later than originally scheduled.
Wawa Welcome America has announced a new start time for this year's Pops on Independence concert, delaying the performance by one hour due to expected extreme heat.
The free concert, featuring Tony Award winner Idina Menzel with the Philly Pops under the direction of Music Director Chris Dragon, will now take place Thursday, July 3, from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia.
Menzel will join the orchestra for an evening of Broadway favorites, film music, and patriotic selections. The program includes songs from Wicked, "Let It Go" from Disney's Frozen, and a medley of patriotic classics.
The concert also marks Chris Dragon's first anniversary as Music Director of the Philly Pops. Dragon, the Australian conductor, leads the orchestra in one of the signature events of the annual Wawa Welcome America celebration.
Performance Information
Wawa Welcome America: Pops on Independence
New Time: Thursday, July 3, 8:00-9:30 p.m.
Location: Independence National Historical Park
6th & Market Streets
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|
What The Constitution Means To Me
Neighborhood House (8/01-8/01)
|
Moriarty
Labuda Center for the Performing Arts (7/16-8/01)
|
Magic Show - Jason Bishop: Straight Up Magic | Camelback Resort, August 2026
309 Resort Dr (8/01-8/01)
|
Family Magic Shows @ 1 PM
Smoke & Mirrors Theater in House of Magic (5/02-8/29)
|
Josh Turner
Warner Theatre (12/03-12/03)
|
Magic Show - Jason Bishop: Straight Up Magic | Camelback Resort, July 2026
309 Resort Dr (7/12-7/12)
|
Coriolanus
Labuda Center for the Performing Arts (7/22-8/02)
|
Becky and The Beasts at The Wilds
The Wilds @ The Inn at Birch Wilds (8/08-8/08)
|
Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (7/16-8/02)
|
An American Christmas Songbook
Bristol Riverside Theatre (12/15-12/22)