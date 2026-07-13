Philadelphia International Music Festival Students to Perform at Stoneleigh Garden
Five string quartets coached by Arlet Tabares will perform at Natural Lands' Villanova garden.
Chamber ensembles of students attending the prestigious Philadelphia International Music Festival (PIMF) featuring members of The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform at Stoneleigh, Natural Lands' public garden in Villanova, PA on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 3:45 p.m.
Designed to be performed in intimate settings rather than large concert halls, chamber music typically features one player per part and is played without a conductor.
“The best chamber music creates a musical conversation among individual instruments,” explained Arlet Tabares, PIMF Associate Festival Manager and chamber music coach. “The musicians coordinate amongst themselves through extensive rehearsals, body language, and musical gestures, so each performance is very personal and immediate. I'm sure our musicians will be extra-inspired in such a beautiful setting!”
The performance will feature five ensembles. All of the groups are string quartets, a standard chamber ensemble renowned for its rich tonal colors, versatility, and broad range of musical expression. PIMF's talented students come from around the world and have been carefully selected through a highly competitive and rigorous audition process, representing some of the finest young musicians of their generation.
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