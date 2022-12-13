Popular Murder Mystery Comedy Picked Up By Scarpetta Restaurant

Producer and actor Chelsea Cylinder, director Julianne Kastner, and Scarpetta General Manager JeanPaul Cantave present the remounted production of Larry's Late Show, running January 7th in partnership with Scarpetta Restaurant at the Rittenhouse Hotel.

Larry's Late Show is a murder mystery comedy filled with audience participation, hilarious hijinks, conniving characters, and loads of fun. The creative team has not only orchestrated a night filled with laughs and mystery, but has also carefully crafted a delicious meal to create an unforgettable night for all who attend.

The show is scheduled for 5:00pm on Saturday, January 7th. Each ticket will include the show, a delicious 3-course meal prepared by Scarpetta Restaurant, and a crafted wine pairing to go with each course. Larry's Late Show will be presented in the dining room at Scarpetta, which is located in the Rittenhouse Hotel at 210 W Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia. Tickets are $115 for the whole package and are available through Scarpetta's Eventbrite page, which is listed at the bottom of this release.

Larry's Late Show is written by New York-based writer Richard Mover. The production is directed by Julianne Kastner. The show is produced by Chelsea Cylinder. Larry's Late Show had its Philadelphia premiere back in September as part of the 2022 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. After overwhelmingly positive feedback and several completely sold-out performances, the show was picked up by JeanPaul Cantave and Scarpetta Restaurant and is being remounted in this new upscale dinner theatre format.

"I'm so excited about this show, and I can't wait to bring this remounted production to Scarpetta," Cylinder said. "We had an absolute blast working on Larry's Late Show back in September, and we were thrilled by the turnout. The interactive and lively component of this show makes it perfect for a more intimate dinner theatre setting, and Scarpetta is truly the ideal spot to make this happen."

Cylinder is a Philadelphia-based actress, singer, teaching artist, and producer. She is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and has worked with 11th Hour Theatre Company, the Walnut Street Theatre, Theatre Horizon, The Broadway Theatre of Pitman, Greater Ocean City Theatre Company, OperaDelaware, New Light Theatre, Green Light Group Productions, and more.

To direct the piece, Cylinder reached out to her friend and collaborator, Julianne Kastner. Kastner is a Philadelphia-based actor, director and graduate of DeSales University. She has performed regionally with Hedgerow Theatre, Please Touch Museum Playhouse, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, and Elephant Room Productions - with whom she has also directed and produced several virtual and in-person productions.

"Farcical murder mysteries have become their own extra cheesy genre," Kastner said. "With this show, we want to retain some of that classic, messy, all-heart, and eye-roll-inducing feeling that comes with any worthwhile dinner theatre drama, but then turn it on its head with a mystery that even the cast won't know until the curtain falls. So we hope to see you at Scarpetta, where you can order up each night's hilarity with a cast that will take what you give them and run with it!"

"Throughout the show," Cylinder added, "the audience is going to play an active role in solving the crime, including voting on the ending and deciding who the culprit really is! Come join us on January 7th for a night filled with laughs, mystery, a fabulous meal, and some perfectly-paired wine. What could be better than that?"

The cast features Kate Brighter as Jovi, Chelsea Cylinder as Angie, Joe Falcone as Larry / Detective Harry, Kevin J. McCann as Ernst / Senator Ralphonze, Vanessa Torres as Mildred, and Kahlil A. Wyatt as Rocko.

We would love to set up an interview to describe and discuss this project. If interested in interviewing members of our cast, crew, or creative team, please contact us. We hope to hear from you.

For more information, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/larrys-late-show-scarpetta-an-interactive-murder-mystery-comedy-tickets-465882887257?aff=ebdssbdestsearch or www.chelseacylinder.com.