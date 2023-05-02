Plays & Players Theatre Presents Fancy On Delancey: Through The Looking Glass Fundraiser

Plays & Players invites you to their second Annual Fundraiser: Fancy On Delancey, on Saturday, June 24, 2023. This year, they will transform their historical theater into a magical world of Alice in Wonderland with a "Through the Looking Glass" theme.
Don your favorite costume to join the fun at 7:00pm as you explore interactive performances by Envoûté Entertainment from the basement to the third floor of our 112-year-young jewel box building. Admission includes plentiful hors d'oeuvres and free-flowing drinks, with a VIP Caterpillar's Lounge filled with exclusive spirit tastings.
The mainstage on the ground floor will perk with tea & crumpets, our blackbox lobby will host the Queen of Hearts, and our members' favorite spot, Quig's Pub, will have specialty cocktails that will transport you to Wonderland. Attendees will even be permitted to explore the stage.
General admission is $75/person, and VIP is $100/person. For tickets and more, visit www.PlaysandPlayers.org.
A fantastic alien universe descends on North Philadelphia as audiences are invited into the premiere of Other Orbits, a science fiction immersive experience. From Applied Mechanics comes a spectacular, accessible installation where audiences can interact with alien species - mysterious AIs, walruses made of fungi, sentient microphones, flirtatious bacteria and many more. The immersive experience takes over the entirety of Standby Stages film studio in Kensington to create a truly unforgettable, 360 degree experience that transports audiences to another world from July 9 through 22.
Digital theater pioneer the Wilma Theater is offering a streaming version of its onstage production ETERNAL LIFE PART 1, which was written by Nathan Alan Davis and directed by Morgan Green, who directed the world premiere digital production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning FAT HAM. The production will be available to view on demand from May 1-14.
The story of Ruth Kapp Hartz, a Jenkintown resident, is highlighted in a new musical called “HIDDEN” written by musicians and songwriters David and Jenny Heitler-Klevans of Cheltenham.
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, Theater Unspeakable and Let's Make History Productions announce the return of the critically-acclaimed theater show The American Revolution to Valley Forge on May 27 and June 10 outdoors at Washington Memorial Chapel.
