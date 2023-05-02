Plays & Players Theatre Presents Fancy On Delancey: Through The Looking Glass Fundraiser

Plays & Players invites you to their second Annual Fundraiser: Fancy On Delancey, on Saturday, June 24, 2023. This year, they will transform their historical theater into a magical world of Alice in Wonderland with a "Through the Looking Glass" theme.

Don your favorite costume to join the fun at 7:00pm as you explore interactive performances by Envoûté Entertainment from the basement to the third floor of our 112-year-young jewel box building. Admission includes plentiful hors d'oeuvres and free-flowing drinks, with a VIP Caterpillar's Lounge filled with exclusive spirit tastings.

The mainstage on the ground floor will perk with tea & crumpets, our blackbox lobby will host the Queen of Hearts, and our members' favorite spot, Quig's Pub, will have specialty cocktails that will transport you to Wonderland. Attendees will even be permitted to explore the stage.

General admission is $75/person, and VIP is $100/person. For tickets and more, visit www.PlaysandPlayers.org.