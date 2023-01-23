Photos: Travis Moser Continues City Winery Tour In Philadelphia With Special Guests Ashley Arnold & John Jarboe

Travis Moser continued his City Winery tour this past Thursday, 1/19 at 7:30pm, after a stop at City Winery NYC, with his brand new show, Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins. Travis was joined by rising star Ashley Arnold (most recently seen in the acclaimed off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors and the world premier production of the new musical Joy at the George Street Playhouse) John Jarboe (Founder and Creative Director of Bearded Ladies Cabaret), Musical Director/pianist Drew Wutke, bassist Jonathan Michel, guitarist Hajime Yoshida and drummer Jonathan Whitney.

Check out photos below!

Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins pays homage to the iconic performer though her own compositions, like "Mountain Girl" and "Open the Door (Song for Judith)" and songs she introduced to the world like, "Someday Soon," "Both Sides Now" and "Mr. Tambourine Man." The show features all new arrangements of some of Judy Collins' most beloved songs as well as stories about Ms. Collins' legendary career. Stay tuned for more show dates and visit www.TravisMoser.com!