Photos: Travis Moser Continues City Winery Tour In Philadelphia With Special Guests Ashley Arnold & John Jarboe
Moser was also joined by Musical Director/pianist Drew Wutke, bassist Jonathan Michel, guitarist Hajime Yoshida and drummer Jonathan Whitney.
Travis Moser continued his City Winery tour this past Thursday, 1/19 at 7:30pm, after a stop at City Winery NYC, with his brand new show, Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins. Travis was joined by rising star Ashley Arnold (most recently seen in the acclaimed off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors and the world premier production of the new musical Joy at the George Street Playhouse) John Jarboe (Founder and Creative Director of Bearded Ladies Cabaret), Musical Director/pianist Drew Wutke, bassist Jonathan Michel, guitarist Hajime Yoshida and drummer Jonathan Whitney.
Check out photos below!
Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins pays homage to the iconic performer though her own compositions, like "Mountain Girl" and "Open the Door (Song for Judith)" and songs she introduced to the world like, "Someday Soon," "Both Sides Now" and "Mr. Tambourine Man." The show features all new arrangements of some of Judy Collins' most beloved songs as well as stories about Ms. Collins' legendary career. Stay tuned for more show dates and visit www.TravisMoser.com!
Photo credit: Josh Berns
Travis Moser with Hajime Yoshida and Drew Wutke
Travis Moser with Hajime Yoshida, Jonathan Michel and Jonathan Whitney
John Jarboe with Hajime Yoshida and Jonathan Michel
Ashley Arnold with Hajime Yoshida, Jonathan Michel and Jonathan Whitney
John Jarboe with Jonathan Michel and Jonathan Whitney
John Jarboe, Ashley Arnold and Travis Moser
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.