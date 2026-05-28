Photos: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES at Bristol Riverside Theatre

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Bristol Riverside Theatre is presenting the return of the Mid Penn Bank Summer Music Fest, an exciting lineup of live performances running June through August 2026. See photos!

This popular summer series brings together four dynamic shows, each celebrating a different musical era and style—from soulful classics to rock anthems and iconic pop hits.

The festival kicks off with Tap Into Soul (June 24–28), starring the electrifying Solomon Jaye. Combining powerhouse vocals with extraordinary tap dancing, this genre-blending performance breathes new life into timeless hits from artists like James Brown, Stevie Wonder, and Bruno Mars, creating a fast-paced, unforgettable experience.

Next, Rock Revisited (July 22–26) takes audiences back to the heyday of 70s and 80s Album Oriented Rock. Featuring the music of Toto, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, Boston, and more, this high-octane tribute captures the sound and spirit of classic rock at its peak.

In August, 512: The Selena Experience (August 5–9) delivers a spectacular tribute to the Queen of Tejano music. With stunning renditions of beloved hits like “Como La Flor” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” this acclaimed production recreates the magic and energy of a live Selena concert.

Closing the series is Sixtiesmania (August 26–30), a vibrant journey through the greatest hits of the 1960s. Featuring music from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, and more, this crowd-pleasing show brings the unforgettable sounds of the decade back to life. Tickets are on sale now. Prices range from $20 to $64.

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