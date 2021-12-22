Photos: First Look at LITTLE WOMEN From Quintessence Theatre Group

Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia's professional classic repertory theatre, announces Little Women: The Broadway Musical, running now through January 2, 2022.

With a book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland, Little Women: The Broadway Musical, based on the beloved novel, accompanies sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy on their journey of self-discovery. Jo, nineteen and attempting to launch a writing career, weaves magical scenes with her stories, full of twists and turns, heroes and villains. After being rejected by yet another publisher, she is challenged to write about her own life experiences, and memories of playing pretend with her sisters at Christmas come alive. We follow the March sisters as they grow from girls into young women, each determined to live life on her own terms but always bonded by family. In revisiting their moments of love, loss, and strength in the face of want, Jo discovers what her story was all along. Inspired by the real-life escapades of author Louisa May Alcott, the timeless coming-of-age story is invigorated with song and movement to inspire the imaginations of audience members of all ages. Little Women is a favorite of generations, perfect for this holiday season.

The show stars Marielle Issa as Jo, Caitlin Ort as Meg, Cara DiPietro as Amy and Paola Morales as Beth. Will Stephan Connell plays Laurie. Donnie Hammond (King Lear) returns to Quintessence to play Marmee, with Eleni Delopoulos (Oliver!) as Aunt March and Wilma HotHouse ensemble member Jered McLenigan (The Wizard of Oz, One Man Two Guvnors) as Professor Bhaer. The cast rounds out with Philadelphia legend Frank X (Waiting for Godot, The Seven Deadly Sins) as Mr. Laurence, and Quintessence favorite Lee Cortopassi (The Skin of Our Teeth, King Lear, Awake and Sing!, Frankenstein, My Fair Lady, Love's Labor's Love) as Mr. Brooke.

The musical is directed by Hassan Al Rawas, with musical direction by Chris Ertelt. It features choreography by Adrienne Maitland and Devon Sinclair, scenic design by Myra G. Reavis, costumes by Lisa Jane Casanave, lighting design by Anthony Forchielli and music direction by Christopher Ertelt.