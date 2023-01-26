Photos: First Look at BROADS at 1812 Productions

1812 Productions, Philadelphia's all comedy theatre company, kicks off 2023 with the return of their wildly popular celebration of women in comedy, BROADS. Curated and directed by 1812's Artistic Director Jennifer Childs, this all new cabaret highlights the bawdiest, boldest, and funniest ladies of the 1920s through the 1960's. The show runs January 26 through February 26, 2023 at Plays and Players Theatre.

Check out the new production photos below.

BROADS' alumna and 1812 favorite Mary Elizabeth "MB" Scallen returns to the cabaret after her acclaimed turn in the 2019 production. The veteran performer will be joined by Broadway and Walnut Street Theatre favorite Rebecca Robbins (Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera, A Tale of Two Cities) and Barrymore Award Winner Melanye Finister.