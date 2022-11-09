Photos: First Look at A HIT DOG WILL HOLLER Philadelphia Premiere at Azuka Theatre

Azuka Theatre is kicking off the company's 2022/2023 season with the Philadelphia Premiere and New Professionals Production of a hit dog will holler by Inda Craig-Galván, and directed by Azuka's new Co-Artistic Director Reva Stover. The show will run from November 2 to November 20, 2022 at the Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake, 302 S. Hicks Street.

Get a first look at photos from the production below!

When racism and oppression manifest in a scary, physical form, a social media influencer and a boots-on-the-ground activist form a complex bond of friendship to help each other survive. The play, first drafted in workshop with the Humanitas Play L.A. Prize, explores the effects of a never-ending barrage of trauma on the women who are continually looked at to lead a movement of resistance and change. For this production, Azuka will feature the rising talent of new artists, including stars Jessica Johnson (she/her/they/them) playing the role of Gina and Adaeze Nwoko (she/they) playing the role of Dru. For this new season, Azuka continues its pay-what-you-decide model where audiences are invited to experience the art on stage and pay based on the value of their experience after. For reservations, visit azukatheatre.org.

