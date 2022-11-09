Photos: First Look at A HIT DOG WILL HOLLER Philadelphia Premiere at Azuka Theatre

Azuka Theatre is kicking off the company's 2022/2023 season with the Philadelphia Premiere and New Professionals Production of a hit dog will holler by Inda Craig-Galván, and directed by Azuka's new Co-Artistic Director Reva Stover. The show will run from November 2 to November 20, 2022 at the Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake, 302 S. Hicks Street.
Get a first look at photos from the production below!
When racism and oppression manifest in a scary, physical form, a social media influencer and a boots-on-the-ground activist form a complex bond of friendship to help each other survive. The play, first drafted in workshop with the Humanitas Play L.A. Prize, explores the effects of a never-ending barrage of trauma on the women who are continually looked at to lead a movement of resistance and change. For this production, Azuka will feature the rising talent of new artists, including stars Jessica Johnson (she/her/they/them) playing the role of Gina and Adaeze Nwoko (she/they) playing the role of Dru. For this new season, Azuka continues its pay-what-you-decide model where audiences are invited to experience the art on stage and pay based on the value of their experience after. For reservations, visit azukatheatre.org.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
The long-awaited return of Arden Children's Theatre will take place this holiday season, as the company brings the heart-warming story of a special friendship between a lovable pig and everyone's favorite spider to the stage. Charlotte's Web, adapted from E.B. White's beloved book by Joseph Robinette, comes to the F. Otto Haas Stage from December 7, 2022 through January 29, 2023.
Local hip-hop gospel artist, Yung Titan is thrilled to present the thought-provoking, yet entertaining stage play Influenced on November 18th and 19th.
As part of their 100th Anniversary Season, Old Academy Players is proud to present the electrifying drama, Agnes of God, as its second mainstage production for 2022-2023. Agnes of God, written by John Pielmeier, debuted at The Eugene O'Neill Playwriting Conference in 1979, and later made its Broadway debut in 1982 starring Elizabeth Ashley, Geraldine Page and Amanda Plummer.
Audiences are invited to relive one of the most magical nights in rock and roll history — but this time with a decidedly festive twist — when Bucks County Playhouse presents a special holiday version of the musical “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas.”
More Hot Stories For You
INFLUENCED: THE HIP HOP MUSICAL To Be Presented At One Accord International
November 8, 2022
Local hip-hop gospel artist, Yung Titan is thrilled to present the thought-provoking, yet entertaining stage play Influenced on November 18th and 19th.
AGNES OF GOD Announce At Old Academy Players
November 8, 2022
As part of their 100th Anniversary Season, Old Academy Players is proud to present the electrifying drama, Agnes of God, as its second mainstage production for 2022-2023. Agnes of God, written by John Pielmeier, debuted at The Eugene O'Neill Playwriting Conference in 1979, and later made its Broadway debut in 1982 starring Elizabeth Ashley, Geraldine Page and Amanda Plummer.
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Comes to Bucks County Playhouse This Holiday Season
November 8, 2022
Audiences are invited to relive one of the most magical nights in rock and roll history — but this time with a decidedly festive twist — when Bucks County Playhouse presents a special holiday version of the musical “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas.”
Made in Philadelphia Announces Vendors and Artists for Holiday Season at Dilworth
November 7, 2022
The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market will once again return to Dilworth Park from Saturday, November 19, 2022 to Sunday, January 1, 2023. Dozens of artisans, designers, and small businesses from the greater Philadelphia region will offer decorations, fashion, and gifts inside white, festively lit tents.
Opera Philadelphia Channel Presents PASSION OF SCROOGE, Streams Through January 8
November 4, 2022
During Festival O22, Opera Philadelphia showcased films from opera companies and creators across the country in the inaugural Opera on Film series.