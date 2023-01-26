Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Cast Of A SOLDIER'S PLAY Joins Charles Fuller's Family At Dedication Of The Fuller Theater At Roman Catholic High School

On hand for the ceremony was featured cast members, Emmy and Tony Award® nominee Norm Lewis, as well as Broadway, TV, and film star Eugene Lee.

Jan. 26, 2023  

Philadelphia's Roman Catholic High School officially renamed its current Black Box Theatre in the Howard Center for the Performing Arts as the Fuller Theatre, in honor of the late Charles Fuller, a school alumnus and Philadelphia-born playwright of the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony Award-winning Best Revival of a Play, A SOLDIER'S PLAY, playing at Philadelphia's Forrest Theatre through January 29.

A SOLDIER'S PLAY is a co-presentation by the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization.

On hand for the ceremony was featured cast members, Emmy and Tony Award® nominee Norm Lewis, as well as Broadway, TV, and film star Eugene Lee. Mr. Lee worked closely with Charles Fuller on the production, mostly as part of the play's original Off-Broadway cast.

The two took part in a chat-back with over 150 of the school's students and faculty. Also in attendance were members of the school's Board of Directors, members of Charles Fuller's family, and additional cast & crew members from A SOLDIER'S PLAY.

Photo Credit: Morgan Horell.

Norm Lewis, Eugene Lee, and Charles Fuller's family.

Norm Lewis and Eugene Lee.

Students at the Philadelphia Roman Catholic High School unveiling the new Charles H. Huller Jr. Theater

Norm Lewis and Eugene Lee

Norm Lewis and Eugene Lee

Norm Lewis and Eugene Lee.

Eugene Lee, Philadelphia Roman Catholic High School student Brad Ferdinand, and Norm Lewis

