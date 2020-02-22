Photo Flash: Steven Eng In Rehearsal For People's Light Production Of Jeanne Sakata's HOLD THESE TRUTHS

People's Light (Abbey Adams, Executive Artistic Director; Zak Berkman, Producing Director) is presenting Jeanne Sakata's Award winning solo play, Hold These Truths, based on the inspiring true story of Gordon Hirabayashi.

Helmed by Desdemona Chiang, the production will run March 18 - April 19, 2020, on People's Light's Steinbright Stage in Malvern, PA. People's Light is located at 39 Conestoga Rd, Malvern, PA 19355.

Gordon Hirabayashi, University of Washington student and practicing Quaker, struggles to reconcile his fervent belief in the U.S. Constitution with the government's orders to incarcerate all people of Japanese ancestry on the West Coast. His work ultimately leads to the 1943 Supreme Court case, Hirabayashi v. United States.

Lucille Lortel nominee Steven Eng will portray Gordon Hirabayashi and 37 other characters in Hold These Truths. As an actor, he's worked throughout NYC, the U.S. and internationally, including London West End, Classic Stage Company (2018 Lortel nom.), New York Philharmonic, Ensemble Studio Theatre, ShakespeareNYC, Prospect Theater Company, A.C.T., 5th Avenue Theatre, Pasadena Playhouse, Paper Mill Playhouse, Alliance Theatre, Cincinnati Playhouse, TUTS, Dallas Theater Center, and many more, as well as in Germany, Austria, and Cambodia. He is a co-founder of the nonprofit National Asian Artists Project and a director. He's also taught numerous workshops and is on the faculty of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Columbia University, and HB Studio, and has served as a grants panelist for the NEA. MFA from GWU/ACA and BFA from SMU.

The creative team features Stage Manager Matthew Luppino, Set Design by Se Hyun Oh, Costume Design by Katie Yamaguchi, Lighting Design by Dawn Chiang, Sound Design by Hidenori Nakajo, Dramaturgy by Gina Pisasale.

Standard single tickets range from $35-$58, including fees. Special rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For more information, or to purchase group tickets, call Kelly Benedict at 610.647.1900, x111, or email benedict@peopleslight.org. PeoplesLight.org

Photo Credit: Lia Chang





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You