Philly Premiere of AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS Comes to Kimmel Cultural Campus

The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization will present the first national tour of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations for the first time in Philadelphia. The Broadway smash hit musical will play at the Campus' Academy of Music January 3 - 21 as part of the 2023-24 Broadway series. Tickets on sale now at Click Here and in-person at the box office. Full ticketing details below.

"The Temptations and their soul-stirring hits are part of musical history and the public consciousness as much today as they were 50 years ago," said Matias Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center. "We are honored to present this Broadway hit musical in Philadelphia for the very first time, sharing the stories behind the music."

Featuring Grammy-winning songs and Tony-winning moves, Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts, creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits - with 14 reaching #1 - and being voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine in 2017. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.

Stepping into the role of 'Otis Williams' will be original first national tour cast member, Michael Andreaus, and joining the tour from the Original Broadway Company is E. Clayton Cornelious as 'Paul Williams.' They join the current Classic Temptations Jalen Harris as 'Eddie Kendricks,' Harrell Holmes Jr. as 'Melvin Franklin,' and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as 'David Ruffin'.

The tour also welcomes new cast members, Derek Adams, Reggie Bromell, Felander, Treston J. Henderson, Quiana Onrae'l Holmes, Ryan M. Hunt, Jeremy Kelsey, AJ Lockhart, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Devin Price, Brittny Smith, Amber Mariah Talley, and Nazarria Workman, who will be performing with current tour cast members Brian C. Binion, Shayla Brielle G., Devin Holloway, and Andrew Volzer.

After breaking house records at Berkeley Rep, The Kennedy Center, CTG's Ahmanson Theatre, and Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre, Ain't Too Proud opened on Broadway in March 2019, where it continued to play sold-out audiences and broke the Imperial Theatre's box office record. Written by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff, and featuring the Tony Award-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo, this dazzling production now brings the untold story of the legendary quintet to audiences across the country.

The creative team also includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (costume design), Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Tony Award winner Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Steve Rankin (fight direction), Brian Harlan Brooks (tour resident director), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), John Miller (music coordinator), Molly Meg Legal (production supervisor), and Nicole Olson (production stage manager). Orchestrations are by Tony Award recipient Harold Wheeler, with music supervision and arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.

The national tour of Ain't Too Proud is produced by Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce, in association with Work Light Productions.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999 or online at Click Here. In-person ticket sales can be conducted daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Academy of Music Box Office, located at 240 S. Broad Street.