Philly POPS Brings Action-Adventure to Philly with POPS GOES TO HOLLYWOOD

The Philly POPS opens its 2019-2020 TOPS of the POPS Season with POPS Goes to Hollywood: An Action Adventure Experience!, a concert series highlighting today's most iconic action-adventure blockbuster soundtracks. The performance showcases the full brilliance of the Star Wars, Avengers, Wonder Woman, and Jurassic Park soundtracks, played by the 65-piece orchestra.

The program will feature performances of two exclusive scores: Black Panther: Suite and the theme from last season's television megahit, Game of Thrones.

Black Panther: Suite includes traditional African music and percussion from the GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning film, originally performed with internationally renowned singer Baaba Maal. The Game of Thrones theme features its signature cello melody, set against the full orchestra, as it slips between major and minor tonalities, reflecting, as composer Ramin Djawadi put it, the "backstabbing and conspiracy" of the series.

This concert series marks the debut of Todd Ellison as Music Director of The Philly POPS.

"I'm happy to be making my debut on this smash-hit show with some of my favorite soundtracks," said Todd. "When I go to the movies, I'm always struck by the music. The soundtracks of John Williams, Hans Zimmer, and Danny Elfman are inspiring, and they take you to a whole new world of magic and excitement. It feels like the perfect way to open up our TOPS of the POPS Season."

All guests are encouraged to attend in costume to add to this weekend of action, adventure, and fun.

The 2019-2020 TOPS of the POPS Season celebrates some of music's most award-winning artists. The composers in this series-John Williams, Hans Zimmer, Alan Silvestri, Danny Elfman, Howard Shore, Ludwig Göransson, and Michael Giacchino-have won 41 GRAMMY awards between them as well as Emmys, Golden Globes, Academy Awards, and more.

Danny Elfman's work will be honored again in the POPS' following performance, The Nightmare Before Christmas: Live to Film October 24 and 25 at The Met Philadelphia.

Performances: September 27, 8pm; September 28, 3pm; September 29, 3pm

Tickets: Starting at $35



Performance details at: www.phillypops.org/hollywood





