Philly Improv Theater Presents Wide Variety Of Comedy Shows For 2020 Philly Theatre Week

Philly Improv Theater (PHIT) announces that they will have a wide variety of programming included in the 2020 Philly Theatre Week (February 6th through 16th). Our selections were chosen to highlight all the different types of shows you can see at Philly Improv Theater the other 51 weeks of the year: improv, sketch, variety, and more including a couple FREE events!

THANK YOU, PLACES: AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL

Thank You, Places is a completely improvised musical created right before your eyes! From scene to music to lyrics, everything is made up on the spot. Come see the opening and closing night of a brand new musical created just for you in this special Philly Theater Week run!

2/5 - 2/7 @ 7:30pm | 2/8 @ 5pm & 7pm

RIOT IN RITTENHOUSE: A SKETCH COMEDY SHOW ABOUT PHILADELPHIA

Riot In Rittenhouse: A Philly Sketch Comedy Show: Sketch comedy about New Philadelphia-not what we were, but what we're becoming. A show about Philadelphia by Philadelphians, but also by non-Philadelphians, but also by people who lived here but moved. This is getting confusing-just get down here before the theater gets turned into luxury condos.

2/6 - 2/7 @ 9pm | 2/8 @ 8:30pm

STUDY HALL: COMEDY INSPIRED BY LECTURES

For over six years Study Hall has been welcoming guests from all over the world of academia to have their lectures inform the audience and inspire hilarity right on the spot. Come on out to help celebrate our 6th year of regular shows! You learn. You'll laugh. You just can't be late!

2/9 @ 7pm

HUMAN NATURE: A STORYTELLING SHOW (FREE SHOW!)

Four storytellers share and show personal moments from their lives. Hosted by Randie Welles.

2/9 @ 8:30pm

THE N CROWD

Every Friday night since 2005, The N Crowd has taken your suggestions and played improv games with a rotating cast of hilarious performers. The N Crowd was called "Philadelphia's premiere improv troupe" by Philadelphia Style Magazine. After more than 10 years and 600 shows, The N Crowd is still going strong with sold-out shows every week. Learn more at phillyncrowd.com.

2/7 and 2/14 @ 7pm

THE TEAM-UP

Friday Night at Philly Improv Theater is a cornerstone of Philly's comedy scene. Mixing amazing storytelling, quick wits, hilarious chaos and a dash of audience participation, an elite cast of the city's best improvisers create shows that are never seen before and will never be seen again at every performance. Each team performs their own set so you will see two very different shows in the same block!

2/7 and 2/14 @ 9:30pm

PHILLY SONG JAWN WITH SEAN

Philly's only parody song showcase and competition. Host Sean Devaney Sullivan has recruited Philly's best singers to be judged live by world renowned recording artists. The tunes are familiar, but the lyrics are definitely not. Cast your vote live and see who advances or gets their vocal chords replaced with beef jerky.

2/8 @ 10pm

NOT YET RATED: AN IMPROVISED ROMCOM

Forget everything you know about love and discover it all once again with Not Yet Rated: An Improvised Rom-Com! Using the classic tropes of romantic comedies the cast will create a completely improvised unlikely love story based on your suggestion of a title. Featuring Hopeless romantics, Klutzes, Uptight Bosses, Players, Journalist on Assignment, Free Spirits, and love, actually! Will they or won't they, do they or don't they, will they again? From the people that brought you an Improvised Horror Comedy and an Improvised Action Movie comes Not yet Rated: An Improvised Rom-com. No script. No props. No objections.

2/12 - 2/14 @ 7:30pm | 2/15 @ 5pm & 7pm

SMITTEN: A VALENTINE'S SKETCH COMEDY SHOW

Love is in the air at Philly Improv Theater with Smitten: A Valentine's Themed Sketch Comedy show!

2/13 - 2/14 @ 9pm | 2/15 @ 8:30pm

FAMILY BUSINESS FEATURING NYTESHIFT

This dope-ass comedy troupe comprised of multi-talented racial minorities takes the PHIT stage one a month for a full block of improv, sketch, stand-up, and more! Straight up "haha's" for days. Just a few Americans trying to express ourselves. Each show is followed by a FREE improv jam by and for people of color. See the show and then stick around to play.

2/15 @ 10pm

FREE IMPROV JAM

PHIT invites improv players of all levels, from no experience to the 50+ years of experience, to play together in a fun and supportive environment on the PHIT stage! Come on down, sign up and enjoy some time in the spotlight - all for free!

2/5 and 2/12 @ 10pm | FREE

Tickets for all shows are available through Philly Improv Theater at http://phillyimprovtheater.com/ and also through Theatre Philadelphia at http://www.theatrephiladelphia.org/calendar.





