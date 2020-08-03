Philadelphia's The Sofa Kings To Perform Live At SteelStacks During Musikfest

Following the success of two sold-out shows this weekend, ArtsQuest is has announced its sixth and final live show as part of Musikfest 2020. Philadelphia's The Sofa Kings will take to the Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage on Thurs., Aug,. 6, at 7 p.m. The only way to attend the performance is to reserve in advance a table on the Town Square or a spot on the adjacent Levitt Pavilion lawn.

Both table and lawn spot reservations are good for single parties of up to four people, with campus attendance limited to ensure proper safe social distancing and follow all CDC, state and city health & safety guidelines.

A high-energy 10-piece band, the Sofa Kings serve up the best in dance music, Motown, R&B, classic rock and Billboard chart hits. Reservations for their show are $50 for a Town Square Table and $20 Levitt Pavilion lawn squares. Reservations are available first to ArtsQuest Members starting today.

"This past weekend, we had two wonderful live performances at SteelStacks, giving a limited number of guests an opportunity to enjoy the elements that have made Musikfest so popular over the years," says ArtsQuest Chief Programming Officer Patrick Brogan. "The only reason we are able to add this sixth show is because everyone was so respectful of each other, following all social distancing and COVID-19 safety guidelines and regulations.

"Even people who were up and dancing were doing so right by their tables, with their masks on. There aren't many events offering live experiences right now, so we are thrilled to be able to present a small tase of what our festival traditionally looks and sounds like. Only two weeks ago, we were not certain we could offer any live programs, so holding six shows over 10 days is a bit miraculous."

Musikfest 2020, presented by the nonprofit ArtsQuest, will continue through Aug. 9. This year's festival includes 90 streaming sets by artists like KT Tunstall, Robert Randolph and Rusted Root's Michael Glabicki, as well as six live performances on the SteelStacks campus. People watching the Virtual Musikfest streams each night at 7 pm. EST at www.musikfest.org can also donate to support the nonprofit ArtsQuest, which presents Musikfest, but has essentially been closed since March due to COVID-19 pandemic, losing nearly $20 million in revenue. All donations to ArtsQuest through Aug. 10 will be matched dollar for dollar by the ArtsQuest Foundation up to $500,000.

For more information, visit www.musikfest.org.

