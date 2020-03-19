Philadelphia's Da Vinci Art Alliance Launches New #DaVinciAtADistance Visual Program

To continue Da Vinci Art Alliance's mission of building community through art during these socially distant times, DVAA will be connecting their Membership and the public through social media. By using the Instagram/Facebook story feature, DVAA will share in-progress or recently completed works of art by DVAA Members to maintain a sense of social bonds outside of the gallery setting. This new program, #DaVinciAtADistance, will launch today via the organization's social media outlets.

While DVAA is unable to host usual events and maintain usual gallery hours, #DaVinciAtADistance will provide the connection and visibility that DVAA Member Artists deserve and expect. By sharing all new Member artwork on Instagram and Facebook, Members will be able to enjoy unique works of art and share their own new works with Members and the public.

"DVAA hopes to resume business as usual as soon as it becomes safe for the staff and Members. In the meantime, we will continue to do what we do best: foster community for artists, showcase the creativity of our membership and plan for the rest of the year, including the presentation of a number of exciting exhibitions and Da Vinci Fest," said Executive Director Jarrod Markman.

Additionally, DVAA announced a special 30% discount for new, first time DVAA members. Now through July 1st 2020, all new members will be able to join DVAA for 30% off the total cost in their first year - use the code: FIRSTTIME at checkout.

For more information, visit davinciartalliance.org.





