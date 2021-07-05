Philadelphia's Chocolate Ballerina Company Announces Summer IMPACT Program and Tiny Ballerinas Series

Chocolate Ballerina Company, a contemporary community-based dance organization that supports the hidden talents in youth and adult artists of color in the Philadelphia region, has announced two of their signature programs for Summer 2021. Their popular IMPACT program returns for a new Summer 2021 session, running July 7 through August 14, 2021. The program provides free dance classes and free dance leotards for performers 12-16 years in age. The program runs 6:30pm to 8:30pm every Wednesday, at the Mt. Airy Playground Recreation Center, located at 7001 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119.

Additionally, the company is announcing their Tiny Ballerinas Summer Series, a reduced-price summer program for ages 3 to 6 at the Equilibrium Dance Academy. These tiny Chocolate Ballerinas will receive ballet, acrobatics, and yoga training in a fun, supportive, and nurturing environment. Complimentary daily snacks will be provided, and families can look forward to enjoying a final performance in August. The program runs 9:30am to 3:30pm, Monday through Friday, from July 12 through July 30, 2021.

"We are thrilled to bring these two programs to Philadelphia area youth this summer," notes Artistic Director Chanel Holland. "Our vision is to provide urban areas stripped of the opportunity to receive professional training and exposure to cross-studied dance forms, celebrate Black culture, and allow the community to witness the unknown. By bringing these types of opportunities to our youth, Chocolate Ballerina Company hopes to provide students with a new found sense of confidence and inspiration that they can do anything that they put their hearts and minds to."

During both programs, participants will spend their time learning a mixture of all level ballet and contemporary form and technical training, while building confidence, skill, and friendships. At the end of the programs, there will be two community performances; details will be announced at a later date.

SERVICE DETAILS FOR SUMMER IMPACT PROGRAM

Dates: July 7-August 14, 2021

Times: Wednesday, 6:30pm-8pm

Location: Mt. Airy Playground Recreation Center, 7001 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia

Ages: 12-16

Registration fee: $30

Information: info@chocolateballerinacompany.com

SERVICE DETAILS FOR TINY BALLERINAS SUMMER SERIES

Dates: July 12-July 30, 2021

Times: Monday through Friday, 9:30am-3:30pm

Location: Equilibrium Dance Academy, 1802 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia

Ages: 3-6

Fee: $60/week

Registration link: https://forms.gle/yWNY7Z85WpKVBzNLA