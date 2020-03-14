Philadelphia Zoo To Remain Open To Public, Announces Safety Measures

Philadelphia Zoo (3400 Girard Avenue) announced today that it will remain open to the public.

"As a primarily outdoor destination, the Zoo is a special place to spend time with loved ones during this very trying time," says Vikram H. Dewan, President & CEO, Philadelphia Zoo. "We will continue to monitor the situation, working closely with many stakeholders to take additional steps as needed to keep the Zoo safe for guests, staff, and animals."

With many schools and organizations closing around the region, the Zoo provides a space to enjoy nature and wildlife.

As of today, Philadelphia Zoo has implemented safety measures including:

* Implementing enhanced cleaning protocols special attention to high-touch areas

* Reminding staff to practice best health practices: regular hand washing and covering mouth to reduce germ transmission

* Enforcing all staff stay home if they, or someone in their household, is sick

* Ceased all Zoo-related travel - both domestic and international

* Closed public access to indoor animal exhibit areas

* Rescheduled all indoor event programs, including Behind the Scenes tours, Overnight programs and building rentals, at least through March.

* Increased outdoor interpretive programs so both staff and guests can enjoy the early spring weather while participating in educational and fun activities outside.

"As the response to the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to ramp up, we can safely carry on many of our normal activities," said Philadelphia Health Commissioner, Dr. Thomas Farley. "Philadelphia is fortunate to have many places that are safe to visit and where we can enjoy time with our families. Philadelphia Zoo is a wonderful outdoor destination and I'm pleased that they have agreed to serve our community and remain open to the public. I am looking forward to visiting the Zoo this season."

Officials at the Zoo will continue to assess the situation in real time and follow the recommendations of the Office of Emergency Management, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other national, state and local health agencies. Additionally, the Zoo continues to communicate that if anyone has been sick or has traveled to a CDC level 3 designated area, that they please consult a medical professional and stay home until they are cleared to resume normal public activities.





