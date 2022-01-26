Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute to Present String Ensemble Concert in February

Prysm Strings and Prysm Young Artists Orchestra, a string ensemble program for beginning and intermediate students in and around the Main Line, will perform on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in Centennial Hall of the Haverford School at 750 Lancaster Avenue, Haverford, PA.

Directed by Philadelphia Orchestra Cellist, Gloria dePasquale, Prysm Strings will perform Tchaikovsky's "Serenade for Strings", Walker's "Lyric for Strings". Prysm Strings Young Artists, under the direction of Andrea Weber, will perform arrangements of works by Mussorgsky, Arcari and Mozart.

Gloria DePasquale commented on the significance of this concert and said, "We look forward to live performances with audiences. From the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Prysm students participated in a range of rehearsals and programs as well as live recorded performances. This concert marks our return to the stage with audience since February of 2020."

Masks are required for everyone in attendance. Tickets are $15 for general admission, and free for students under the age of 18. For information, call 215-545-0502, or visit www.pyomusic.org.