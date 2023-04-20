Philadelphia Young Playwrights and World Café Live Present A Reading Of Original Student Work

Presented in collaboration with World Cafe Live, Philadelphia Young Playwrights is excited to bring the next installment of our Play Development Series! On Saturday, April 22nd, join PYP for a one-time only reading of brand-new student written plays and monologues, directed by local professional theater artists. This reading will feature live musicians performing original music, composed specifically for these student works!

The reading features four original pieces: The Art of Mourning by Zoe Palmer (Welsh Valley Middle School); Untitled by the 2021/22 Third Grade class at Glenside Elementary; A Walk in My Shoes by Narayani Sakthinathan (Colonial Middle School); and The Diagnosis by Xiomara Smith (Norristown Area High School). Each year, Philadelphia Young Playwrights invites students to submit their plays and monologues to the Annual Playwriting Festival. Plays are considered by the Literary Committee-a collection of nearly 70 program alumni, artists, staff, teachers, and others - and those that advance to Final Committee are part of selection process to name Honorees. A selection of Honoree works receive public presentations. The four pieces featured as part of this Play Development Series were selected from over 500 submissions from 30 different schools to be a part of this production! Student playwrights are invited to be present in the rehearsal process, and work with local professional directors and actors to bring their writing from page to stage.

Three directors are working to bring these stories to the stage. Maryruth (Mr) Stein is directing The Art of Mourning, Glynnis Nadelbaum is directing Untitled and directing the two monologues - A Walk in Her Shoes and The Diagnosis - is Donovan Lockett. Bringing these student pieces to life are local actors: Heather Birmingham, Kassidy Carlese, Tanya Morgan, Abdul Sesay, Jason H.S. Nadelbaum, Sierra Steinberg, and James Whitfield.

The Play Development Series in collaboration with World Café Live will take place at The Lounge at World Café Live located at 3025 Walnut St Philadelphia, PA 19104. The show begins at noon. Tickets are $15, with proceeds directly support community programs at Philadelphia Young Playwrights and World Café Live. Tickets will be sold at the door; however seating is limited so reservations are encouraged. To purchase tickets online please visit Phillyyoungplaywrights.org. For questions about the Play Development Series or purchasing tickets call 215-665-9226.

