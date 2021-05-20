Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Philadelphia Orchestra Announces 2021 Summer Digital Stage Performances

Performances include Bizet and Ravel, A Modern-Day Carmen Fantasy, Bronfman Plays Beethoven and more.

May. 20, 2021  
Philadelphia Orchestra Announces 2021 Summer Digital Stage Performances

Philadelphia Orchestra has announced their 2021 summer digital stage performances. All performances will be available for on-demand viewing on the Digital Stage beginning at 8:00 PM ET on their broadcast date, and will remain available for one week, unless otherwise noted. All programs are subject to change.

Bizet and Ravel

July 8 at 8:00 PM-July 15 at 11:00 PM

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Conductor

Ravel Le Tombeau de Couperin

Ravel Mother Goose Suite

Bizet Symphony No. 1

Yannick returns to the Digital Stage for an enchanting performance of works by Ravel and Bizet that pair perfectly with the sweetness of the summer season.

Ravel's Le Tombeau de Couperin opens the performance with graceful reflection, dedicated to the composer's friends lost in the First World War. Ravel's charming Mother Goose Suite invites the audience to remember beloved childhood stories such as Beauty and the Beast, Tom Thumb, and Sleeping Beauty in a work filled with radiance and wonder.

Georges Bizet composed his First Symphony at age 17 during his studies at the Paris Conservatory, though it wasn't premiered until some 80 years later. Listen for moments reminiscent of Gounod, Mozart, Rossini, and Schubert in this lively, melodic work.

A Modern-Day Carmen Fantasy

July 22 at 8:00 PM-July 29 at 11:00 PM

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Conductor

Brian Sanders' JUNK

Shchedrin Carmen Suite (after Bizet)

Experience the great Russian composer Rodion Shchedrin's Carmen Suite as never seen before, with the help of the riveting Philadelphia-based dance company Brian Sanders' JUNK. Known for its physically intense performance experiences, JUNK's innovative style will transform Shchedrin's music into an immersive, modern Carmen. Please note: This performance includes adult themes.

Bronfman Plays Beethoven

July 29 at 8:00 PM-August 5 at 11:00 PM

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Conductor

Yefim Bronfman Piano

Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3

Price Symphony No. 1

In a special presentation recorded at the Bravo! Vail Music Festival, world-renowned pianist Yefim Bronfman lends his legendary power to Beethoven's dynamic Piano Concerto No. 3. Florence Price's First Symphony, the first composition by a Black woman to be performed by a major American orchestra, imbues classical forms with spirituals and West-African rhythms and dance. 

An Evening With Esa-Pekka Salonen

August 5 at 8:00 PM-August 12 at 11:00 PM

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Esa-Pekka Salonen Conductor

Yefim Bronfman Piano

Berio Four Original Versions of Luigi Boccherini's The Night Retreat of Madrid-First Philadelphia Orchestra Performance

Liszt Piano Concerto No. 2

Salonen Stockholm Diary-First Philadelphia Orchestra Performance

Sibelius Symphony No. 7

The incomparable conductor and composer Esa-Pekka Salonen and celebrated pianist Yefim Bronfman join the Orchestra for an unforgettable performance on the Digital Stage.

Salonen's Stockholm Diary, a powerful composition for string orchestra, complements Berio's imaginative variations on Boccherini's The Night Retreat of Madrid and Liszt's intoxicating Second Piano Concerto.

The performance concludes with the unearthly brilliance of Sibelius's final symphony, originally called "Symphonic Fantasy."

The Four Seasons + Gil Shaham

August 19 at 8:00 PM-August 26 at 11:00 PM

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Gil Shaham Leader and Violin

Vivaldi The Four Seasons

The Philadelphia Orchestra in partnership with WHYY Public Media proudly present The Four Seasons + Gil Shaham.

Audiences will delight in Vivaldi's iconic and transcendent Four Seasons, in a performance that soars to new heights with world-renowned violinist Gil Shaham, who will both perform the solo and lead the ensemble.

https://www.philorch.org/


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez
Nico DeJesus
Nico DeJesus
Megan Levine
Megan Levine

Related Articles
The Show Must Go On! Live At The Palace Theatre Will Be Broadcast Worldwide on 6 June Photo

The Show Must Go On! Live At The Palace Theatre Will Be Broadcast Worldwide on 6 June

FORGOTTEN VOICES - UNEARTHING THE ROOTS OF AMERICAN MUSIC to be Presented by Skylight Musi Photo

FORGOTTEN VOICES - UNEARTHING THE ROOTS OF AMERICAN MUSIC to be Presented by Skylight Music Theatre

Mike Burstyn, Shura Lipovsky, Ruth Levin & More to Take Part in ITZIK AND THE GOLDEN P Photo

Mike Burstyn, Shura Lipovsky, Ruth Levin & More to Take Part in ITZIK AND THE GOLDEN PEACOCK Event

AC Ballet Concludes Virtual Season With Hawaiian Themed Fundraiser Photo

AC Ballet Concludes Virtual Season With Hawaiian Themed Fundraiser


More Hot Stories For You

  • 21c LIEDERABEND, op. WORLDWIDE Will Stream From National Sawdust Next Month
  • VIDEOS: Matthew Broderick, Javier Munoz, and More Support Taste Of Greenwich
  • BOOBS! THE MUSICAL Original Cast Reunion Will Stream on Richard Skipper Celebrates Tomorrow
  • Criminal Queerness Festival Announces Performance Dates at Lincoln Center and Outside The U.N.