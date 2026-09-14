Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest to Return With 60+ Arts Organizations

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Ensemble Arts Philly will celebrate the kickoff of Philadelphia’s robust arts and culture season with the highly anticipated return of Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest on Saturday, September 19, from 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts—a day of free festival-style performances, tours of the magnificent Marian Anderson Hall, and the chance to interact with more than 60 arts and culture organizations from across the region.

This annual event brings thousands of arts and entertainment lovers together under the soaring vaulted glass roof of the Kimmel Center and shines a spotlight on the rich and diverse arts and culture ecosystem of the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection. This year, in honor of the Kimmel Center’s 25th anniversary, guests will also have a chance to join in a birthday celebration complete with exclusive 25th anniversary merchandise, themed interactive engagements, and other birthday surprises.

“Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest is a powerful reflection of who we are and what the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts has meant to this city for 25 years—a place where people come together, where artists and audiences connect, and where everyone is welcome to experience the transformative power of the arts,” said Ryan Fleur, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts. “As we mark this extraordinary milestone, we wanted to celebrate in the way that feels most true to our mission: by opening our doors, bringing Philadelphia together, and making the arts accessible to all. The Kimmel Center belongs to this city, and this celebration belongs to Philadelphia. We look forward to welcoming our neighbors, our artists, and our entire community to celebrate all our city has to offer.”

Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest guests are welcome to explore activities and demonstrations across genres, ranging from tap dance to jazz, Broadway to classical, opera to ballet.

Commonwealth Plaza: The Plaza stage will feature performances from shows coming to Philadelphia as part of Ensemble Arts Philly’s 2026–27 Broadway Series, including MAMMA MIA! and Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen; a string quintet of Philadelphia Orchestra musicians; and presentations from Opera Philadelphia, Philadelphia Ballet, The Philly POPS, Consular Corp of America & Office of Immigrant Affairs, and more.

Perelman Theater: Dance performances will include PHILADANCO!, Chocolate Ballerina Company, Living Arts Dance, Tango Therapy Project, and many more.

Rendell Room: NEW THIS YEAR: Ensemble Arts Philly is opening the Rendell Room, a versatile space within the Kimmel Center perfect for more intimate musical experiences, with performances from the Curtis Institute of Music, Aurora Classical, Settlement Music School, and more.

Throughout the Kimmel Center: Attendees are invited to visit tables staffed by participating arts and culture organizations to gather information about upcoming programs and events; many organizations will also be recruiting staff or volunteers. Family-friendly activities will include the Keep Music Alive instrument petting zoo and DIY birthday party hats. Curtain Call will offer festive, family-friendly food and beverages throughout the day, and WURD Radio will broadcast live from the Kimmel Center from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Inside Marian Anderson Hall: In partnership with the Philadelphia Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, Ensemble Arts Philly is offering live organ demonstrations at 12:00 PM and again at 2:00 PM, an experience showcasing the mighty Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ. Attendees are invited to lie down on the stage to feel the “organ pumps” or vibrations of this historic instrument during the 12:00 PM demo. The hall will be open at 11:30 AM, 12:30 PM, 1:30 PM, and 2:30 PM for venue tours.

A full schedule of the day is below.

Attendees will also be treated to a special in-person flash sale offer: 50% off tickets to over 70+ spectacular shows across the upcoming 2026–27 season. Valid on select price levels and select performances within each show’s run. Performances included in the 50% off flash sale are listed below the day’s schedule-of-events and participating organizations.

The preliminary schedule for activities inside the Kimmel Center is as follows:

Commonwealth Plaza Stage inside the Kimmel Center:

11:00 AM—Philadelphia Orchestra String Quartet

11:25 AM—Opera Philadelphia

11:50 AM—Philadelphia Ballet Brass Quintet

12:15 PM—Philadelphia Independence Awards

12:30 PM— Unveiling of BOOP!® The Musical original Philadelphia artwork followed by Broadway performances: MAMMA MIA! (“The Winner Takes it All”) and Alicia Keys’ Hells’ Kitchen (“Teenage Love Affair” and “No One”)

12:55 PM—Consular Corp of America & Office of Immigrant Affairs – Batala Philly

1:20 PM—Philadelphia Youth Choral Ensembles

2:00 PM—The Philly Pops

2:30 PM— Broadway performances: MAMMA MIA! (“The Winner Takes it All”) and Alicia Keys’ Hells’ Kitchen (“Teenage Love Affair” and “No One”)

Perelman Theater Stage inside the Kimmel Center:

11:50 AM— Chocolate Ballerina Company

12:10 PM—PHILADANCO!

12:30 PM—Project Moshen Dance

12:50 PM—International Ballet Exchange

1:10 PM—Living Arts Dance

1:30 PM—Née Danse/Theatre

1:50 PM—Tango Therapy Project

2:30 PM—Consular Corps of America & Office of Immigrant Affairs – Ñuuxakun Polish Folk Dance Ensemble and Mutya Philippines Dance Company

Rendell Room inside the Kimmel Center:

12:00 PM—Aurora Classical

12:20 PM—Piffaro, the Renaissance Band

12:40 PM—Settlement Music School

1:00 PM—Project 440

1:20 PM—Curtis Institute of Music

1:40 PM—Georgia E. Gregory Interdenominational School of Music

2:00 PM—East Passyunk Opera Project

2:20 PM—Jazz Bridge Project

2:40 PM—Piffaro, the Renaissance Band

Commonwealth Plaza Floor:

1:50 PM—Philadelphia Freedom Band

Marian Anderson Hall inside the Kimmel Center:

11:30 AM—Hall Tour

12:00 PM—Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ Demonstration and Organ Pumps

12:30 PM—Hall Tour

1:30 PM—Hall Tour

2:00 PM—Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ Demonstration

2:30 PM—Hall Tour

The list of participating organizations is as follows:

1812 Productions

Allens Lane Art Center

All In Therapy, LLC

American Guild of Organists, Philadelphia Chapter

Anne-Marie Mulgrew and Dancers Company

Arden Theatre Company

Artistas y Músicos Latinoamericanos (AMLA)

Art Sphere Inc.

Aurora Classical

BalletX

Batala Philly

Caribbean Community in Philadelphia

Chocolate Ballerina Company

The Clay Studio

Consular Corps of America & Office of Immigration Affairs

Curtis Institute of Music

Drexel University Department of Performing Arts

East Passyunk Opera Project (ePOP)

Georgia E. Gregory Interdenominational School of Music

The Greater South Jersey Chorus

InterAct Theatre Company

International Ballet Exchange

Jazz Bridge Project

Keep Music Alive

The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble

Lansdowne Symphony Orchestra

Lantern Theater Company

Living Arts Dance Foundation

Mosaic Society of Philadelphia

Mutya Philippines Dance Company

Née Danse/Theatre

Network for New Music

Ñuuxakun

Opera Philadelphia

Penn Live Arts

PHILADANCO!

The Philadelphia Independence Awards

Philadelphia Ballet

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society

Philadelphia Freedom Band

Philadelphia Scenic Works

Philadelphia Theatre Company

Philadelphia Orchestra String Quartet

Philadelphia Unnamed Film Festival

Philadelphia Visitor Center

Philadelphia Women’s Theatre

Philadelphia Youth Choral Ensembles

Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute

The Philly Pops

Piffaro, the Renaissance Band

Polish Fold Dance Ensemble

The Primavera Fund

Project 440

Project Moshen Dance Company

Quintessence Theatre Group

Scribe Video Center

Settlement Music School

SHARP Dance Company

Tango Therapy Project

Tempesta Di Mare

Temple Center for Performing and Cinematic Arts

Temple Music Prep

Theatre Ariel

The Rock School for Dance

Usiloquy Dance

Variant 6

Voices of Philly

Wilma Theater

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