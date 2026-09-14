Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest to Return With 60+ Arts Organizations
The Kimmel Center celebrates its 25th anniversary with festival-style performances, Marian Anderson Hall tours, and interactive engagements.
Ensemble Arts Philly will celebrate the kickoff of Philadelphia’s robust arts and culture season with the highly anticipated return of Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest on Saturday, September 19, from 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts—a day of free festival-style performances, tours of the magnificent Marian Anderson Hall, and the chance to interact with more than 60 arts and culture organizations from across the region.
This annual event brings thousands of arts and entertainment lovers together under the soaring vaulted glass roof of the Kimmel Center and shines a spotlight on the rich and diverse arts and culture ecosystem of the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection. This year, in honor of the Kimmel Center’s 25th anniversary, guests will also have a chance to join in a birthday celebration complete with exclusive 25th anniversary merchandise, themed interactive engagements, and other birthday surprises.
“Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest is a powerful reflection of who we are and what the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts has meant to this city for 25 years—a place where people come together, where artists and audiences connect, and where everyone is welcome to experience the transformative power of the arts,” said Ryan Fleur, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts. “As we mark this extraordinary milestone, we wanted to celebrate in the way that feels most true to our mission: by opening our doors, bringing Philadelphia together, and making the arts accessible to all. The Kimmel Center belongs to this city, and this celebration belongs to Philadelphia. We look forward to welcoming our neighbors, our artists, and our entire community to celebrate all our city has to offer.”
Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest guests are welcome to explore activities and demonstrations across genres, ranging from tap dance to jazz, Broadway to classical, opera to ballet.
Commonwealth Plaza: The Plaza stage will feature performances from shows coming to Philadelphia as part of Ensemble Arts Philly’s 2026–27 Broadway Series, including MAMMA MIA! and Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen; a string quintet of Philadelphia Orchestra musicians; and presentations from Opera Philadelphia, Philadelphia Ballet, The Philly POPS, Consular Corp of America & Office of Immigrant Affairs, and more.
Perelman Theater: Dance performances will include PHILADANCO!, Chocolate Ballerina Company, Living Arts Dance, Tango Therapy Project, and many more.
Rendell Room: NEW THIS YEAR: Ensemble Arts Philly is opening the Rendell Room, a versatile space within the Kimmel Center perfect for more intimate musical experiences, with performances from the Curtis Institute of Music, Aurora Classical, Settlement Music School, and more.
Throughout the Kimmel Center: Attendees are invited to visit tables staffed by participating arts and culture organizations to gather information about upcoming programs and events; many organizations will also be recruiting staff or volunteers. Family-friendly activities will include the Keep Music Alive instrument petting zoo and DIY birthday party hats. Curtain Call will offer festive, family-friendly food and beverages throughout the day, and WURD Radio will broadcast live from the Kimmel Center from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
Inside Marian Anderson Hall: In partnership with the Philadelphia Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, Ensemble Arts Philly is offering live organ demonstrations at 12:00 PM and again at 2:00 PM, an experience showcasing the mighty Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ. Attendees are invited to lie down on the stage to feel the “organ pumps” or vibrations of this historic instrument during the 12:00 PM demo. The hall will be open at 11:30 AM, 12:30 PM, 1:30 PM, and 2:30 PM for venue tours.
A full schedule of the day is below.
Attendees will also be treated to a special in-person flash sale offer: 50% off tickets to over 70+ spectacular shows across the upcoming 2026–27 season. Valid on select price levels and select performances within each show’s run. Performances included in the 50% off flash sale are listed below the day’s schedule-of-events and participating organizations.
The preliminary schedule for activities inside the Kimmel Center is as follows:
Commonwealth Plaza Stage inside the Kimmel Center:
- 11:00 AM—Philadelphia Orchestra String Quartet
- 11:25 AM—Opera Philadelphia
- 11:50 AM—Philadelphia Ballet Brass Quintet
- 12:15 PM—Philadelphia Independence Awards
- 12:30 PM— Unveiling of BOOP!® The Musical original Philadelphia artwork followed by Broadway performances: MAMMA MIA! (“The Winner Takes it All”) and Alicia Keys’ Hells’ Kitchen (“Teenage Love Affair” and “No One”)
- 12:55 PM—Consular Corp of America & Office of Immigrant Affairs – Batala Philly
- 1:20 PM—Philadelphia Youth Choral Ensembles
- 2:00 PM—The Philly Pops
- 2:30 PM— Broadway performances: MAMMA MIA! (“The Winner Takes it All”) and Alicia Keys’ Hells’ Kitchen (“Teenage Love Affair” and “No One”)
Perelman Theater Stage inside the Kimmel Center:
- 11:50 AM— Chocolate Ballerina Company
- 12:10 PM—PHILADANCO!
- 12:30 PM—Project Moshen Dance
- 12:50 PM—International Ballet Exchange
- 1:10 PM—Living Arts Dance
- 1:30 PM—Née Danse/Theatre
- 1:50 PM—Tango Therapy Project
- 2:30 PM—Consular Corps of America & Office of Immigrant Affairs – Ñuuxakun Polish Folk Dance Ensemble and Mutya Philippines Dance Company
Rendell Room inside the Kimmel Center:
- 12:00 PM—Aurora Classical
- 12:20 PM—Piffaro, the Renaissance Band
- 12:40 PM—Settlement Music School
- 1:00 PM—Project 440
- 1:20 PM—Curtis Institute of Music
- 1:40 PM—Georgia E. Gregory Interdenominational School of Music
- 2:00 PM—East Passyunk Opera Project
- 2:20 PM—Jazz Bridge Project
- 2:40 PM—Piffaro, the Renaissance Band
Commonwealth Plaza Floor:
- 1:50 PM—Philadelphia Freedom Band
Marian Anderson Hall inside the Kimmel Center:
- 11:30 AM—Hall Tour
- 12:00 PM—Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ Demonstration and Organ Pumps
- 12:30 PM—Hall Tour
- 1:30 PM—Hall Tour
- 2:00 PM—Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ Demonstration
- 2:30 PM—Hall Tour
The list of participating organizations is as follows:
- 1812 Productions
- Allens Lane Art Center
- All In Therapy, LLC
- American Guild of Organists, Philadelphia Chapter
- Anne-Marie Mulgrew and Dancers Company
- Arden Theatre Company
- Artistas y Músicos Latinoamericanos (AMLA)
- Art Sphere Inc.
- Aurora Classical
- BalletX
- Batala Philly
- Caribbean Community in Philadelphia
- Chocolate Ballerina Company
- The Clay Studio
- Consular Corps of America & Office of Immigration Affairs
- Curtis Institute of Music
- Drexel University Department of Performing Arts
- East Passyunk Opera Project (ePOP)
- Georgia E. Gregory Interdenominational School of Music
- The Greater South Jersey Chorus
- InterAct Theatre Company
- International Ballet Exchange
- Jazz Bridge Project
- Keep Music Alive
- The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble
- Lansdowne Symphony Orchestra
- Lantern Theater Company
- Living Arts Dance Foundation
- Mosaic Society of Philadelphia
- Mutya Philippines Dance Company
- Née Danse/Theatre
- Network for New Music
- Ñuuxakun
- Opera Philadelphia
- Penn Live Arts
- PHILADANCO!
- The Philadelphia Independence Awards
- Philadelphia Ballet
- Philadelphia Chamber Music Society
- Philadelphia Freedom Band
- Philadelphia Scenic Works
- Philadelphia Theatre Company
- Philadelphia Orchestra String Quartet
- Philadelphia Unnamed Film Festival
- Philadelphia Visitor Center
- Philadelphia Women’s Theatre
- Philadelphia Youth Choral Ensembles
- Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute
- The Philly Pops
- Piffaro, the Renaissance Band
- Polish Fold Dance Ensemble
- The Primavera Fund
- Project 440
- Project Moshen Dance Company
- Quintessence Theatre Group
- Scribe Video Center
- Settlement Music School
- SHARP Dance Company
- Tango Therapy Project
- Tempesta Di Mare
- Temple Center for Performing and Cinematic Arts
- Temple Music Prep
- Theatre Ariel
- The Rock School for Dance
- Usiloquy Dance
- Variant 6
- Voices of Philly
- Wilma Theater
|
Brian Henson's Puppet Up!
Ensemble Arts Philly - Miller Theatre (9/29-9/29)
|
Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert 40th Anniversary
The Keswick Theatre (9/25-9/25)
|
The Vampire Circus
Keswick Theatre (10/10-10/10)
|
Ballets Jazz Montréal: Dance Me – The Music of Leonard Cohen
Zellerbach Theatre (10/23-10/24)
|
Annie
Bristol Riverside Theatre (3/23-5/02)
|
Ghostbusters In Concert
Keswick Theatre (10/19-10/19)
|
The Lemonade Stand Fringe Hub
Plays & Players (9/08-9/27)
|
Big Babies
Bob & Selma Horan Studio Theatre (Arden Theatre Company's Hamilton Family Arts Center) (10/02-10/11)
|
Jonathan Burns ♦ Life of the Party
Smoke & Mirrors Theater (9/18-9/19)
|
NEVER CAN SAY GOODBYE - REV'S GRAVEYARD CABARET
Christ Church Burial Ground (9/24-9/26)