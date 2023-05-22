Philadelphia Ballet Returns To Red Rose Farm, June 1-3

Philadelphia Ballet has announced its Fourth Annual Spring Festival at Red Rose Farm, an outdoor ballet tradition, taking place June 1 - 3 in Villanova, PA.

Set to the backdrop of historic Red Rose Farm and featuring performances by the company of Philadelphia Ballet and the Ballet Orchestra, this three-day event is an opportunity for dance lovers to experience exclusive live performance in an outdoor setting, while supporting the mission of Philadelphia Ballet.

Hosted by Board Chair David F. Hoffman and Mary MacElree, the Spring Festival begins on Thursday evening, June 1 with a VIP benefit event, followed by two evenings of performances with picnic-style seating on June 2 and 3.

This year's Spring Festival will include a company performance of Clear, choreographed by Stanton Welch and set to two of Bach's most popular works, and Paquita, choreographed by Artistic Director, Angel Corella, after Marius Petipa with music by Ludwig Minkus. The evening will close with a new and uplifting 50s era inspired piece, On Cloud 9, created by Angel Corella.

This year's VIP benefit on June 1 will include the presentation of the 2nd Annual "Anthony Haller Volunteer of the Year Award." For their service and dedication to Philadelphia Ballet in building a robust and engaged Young Friends committee, this year's recipients are current and former members of the Young Friends of Philadelphia Ballet Committee: Brittany Bonetti, Danielle Bourgeon, Danielle Hankin, Drew Kmetz, Robert Marsch, Victoria Rothwell, and Emalee and John Welsh.

The 2023 Spring Festival at Red Rose Farm is presented by Independence Blue Cross. The rain date for the performances is Sunday, June 4. Tickets and more information are available at Click Here.

Founded in 1963 by Barbara Weisberger, a protégé of George Balanchine, Philadelphia Ballet is one of the nation's premier ballet companies and a true cultural treasure of Philadelphia. Furthering a nearly sixty-year artistic lineage in Philadelphia, The Ruth & A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director Angel Corella leads an ensemble of 52 dancers from around the world and an ever-evolving repertoire of classic and contemporary works. The Dr. Carolyn Newsom Executive Director Shelly Power spearheads development and strategic plans to strengthen and expand the company's presence and impact locally, nationally, and internationally. Recognized as one of the top ten ballet companies in the United States, Philadelphia Ballet's 30-member Board of Trustees is led by local business leader and philanthropist David F. Hoffman. In addition to its performances on the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus, Philadelphia Ballet serves more than 30,000 individuals across the region every year with hands-on arts education and engagement activities brought to children and adults alike regardless of ability or socioeconomic background. For more, visit philadelphiaballet.org.

Philadelphia Ballet is supported in part by a grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Community & Economic Development and receives support from The Philadelphia Cultural Fund and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

