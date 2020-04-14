People's Light Introduces PEOPLE'S LIGHT - ALWAYS ON

Stay connected with People's Light 24/7 from anywhere in the world with People's Light - Always On, an online hub for virtual theatre and arts education programs, behind-the-scenes content, community resources, videos, and more!

Stream Hold These Truths

For the first time in People's Light history, audiences can stream a full-length production from home. Now through May 3rd, enjoy Jeanne Sakata's Hold These Truths for $35 with a password-protected streaming link. Steven Eng plays civil rights activist Gordon Hirabayashi (and 37 other characters!) in Jeanne Sakata's critically acclaimed solo play. As a young University of Washington student and practicing Quaker, Gordon struggles to reconcile his admiration for the U.S. Constitution with the government's 1942 orders to forcibly remove and intern over 120,000 people of Japanese descent from the West Coast. Gordon's remarkable resistance ultimately leads to the famous Supreme Court case Hirabayashi v. United States.

Recommended for ages 10 and up, the filmed version of Hold These Truths is both entertaining and educational theatre for the family. Along with digital access to the play, the People's Light website offers notes from the creative team, historical context, and Resident Dramaturg Gina Pisasale's guide to Gordon Hirabayashi's legacy, which continues to resonate today as we encounter questions of national security, citizenship, and what it means to be an American. People's Light is also providing video access to schools who planned to incorporate Hold These Truths into their spring curriculum, with additional educational resources available to teachers and students.

Those who did not already have tickets to Hold These Truths before the production's cancellation can purchase access to the streaming link for $35 at peopleslight.org.

Spring Theatre School Goes Digital

People's Light Spring Theatre School session for ages 5 to 18 is moving online! Classes are split into four age groups and meet every Saturday morning from April 18 through May 16. Registration is now open at peopleslight.org.

5 to 7-year-olds will visit the Imagination Garden with teaching artist Josh Walker, using household objects, puppets, DIY crafts, jokes, and dance to uncover new stories.

Frequent guest artist Marissa Barnathan challenges the 8 to 10-year-old class to explore expressive voice, body, and imagination, and will host Character Chats with the new people students create.

People's Light Resident Teaching Artist Nadira Beard's class of 11 to 13-year-olds will investigate our new boundaries with fresh eyes, setting storytelling challenges based on "normal" objects around the home or yard.

McKenna Kerrigan returns to People's Light to share her deep experience acting for both stage and screen as she leads the 14 to 18-year-old class through preparation of scenes for on-camera audition and performance.

Reach out to artsdiscovery@peopleslight.org or 610-647-1900 x137 with any questions.

More Online Offerings

Catch up on the blog! Hear from commissioned playwrights, keep up with theatre news, and get a deeper look at People's Light.

Check out the Learning Bulletin Board where affiliated artists and educators can share their own digital offerings (like Zoom voice lessons or dance exercises) on the People's Light website. If you have questions about these or additional online learning opportunities, contact Kathryn Moroney, Director of Education and Civic Practice, at moroney@peopleslight.org.

In the weeks ahead, People's Light will share live readings, community resources, interviews, music, videos, and in-depth looks at new play development on People's Light - Always On. New content will be added weekly, so bookmark www.peopleslight.org/whats-on/always-on and if you don't already, follow @peopleslight on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.





