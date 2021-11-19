Penn Live Arts welcomes back in-person audiences in December with four presentations at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts leading off with Dorrance Dance. (December 10-11) Led by choreographer and MacArthur Fellow Michelle Dorrance, this innovative tap dance company will feature live music in a new work that celebrates Ella Fitzgerald's holiday songbook.

Vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, one of the rising stars of jazz, brings her soulful musicality and four-octave range to Penn Live Arts for the very first time (December 12) and mandolin virtuoso and host of NPR's Live from Here, Chris Thile, makes his Penn Live Arts debut (December 16).

Philadelphia's Grammy Award-winning new music choir, The Crossing, offers its annual Christmas program entitled Carols after a Plague, which reflects on this unique time in our history as we begin to emerge from isolation and experience music together once again. (December 17) In addition, screenings of two films, No Ordinary Man (December 2) and The Conductor (December 9) will be shown in person at the Annenberg Center as well as virtually.

For tickets and further information, visit PennLiveArts.org. All audience members must present proof of vaccination, a PennOpen Campus Green Pass for the day of the performance, and wear a mask at all times while in the building. See full health and safety information for in-person audiences at PennLiveArts.org/safety.